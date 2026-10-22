Pakistan plays Atif Aslam’s ‘Tajdar-e-Haram’ to drown out Udta Teer promotions at Wagah

The team of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali-starrer Udta Teer visited Amritsar and Attari-Wagah Border on Tuesday to promote their upcoming film. At the India-Pakistan border, where a few recent films have held some promotional activity, Ayushmann and Sara took the mic to address the audience but their voices were drowned out by the music blasting from the Pakistani side.

In a few videos being circulated on the internet, it can be seen that Ayushmann and Sara made many attempts to address the crowd but since the Pakistani side of the border was playing Atif Aslam’s rendition of “Tajdar-e-Haram” on the loudspeaker, the audience could hardly catch the words of the Indian movie stars.

Actors Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana recently visited the Wagah Border to promote their upcoming action-spy comedy Udta Teer. The film features Ayushmann as a Pakistani agent who loses his memory and inadvertently triggers a series of hilarious mishaps in the high-stakes world of espionage. But in an amusing twist, it was the Pakistani side that seemingly decided to take the Udta Teer during the promotional event. As Ayushmann and Sara addressed the gathering on the Indian side, loud Coke Studio music blared from across the border, apparently in an attempt to drown out their speeches. The stunt, however, appears to have backfired spectacularly. Instead of disrupting the promotions, it only gave the actors another viral moment. Pakistan tried to drown out the promotion, but ended up amplifying it!🤣🤣 — Brutal Truth (@sarkarstix) October 21, 2026

Sara and Ayushmann had previously shared a video from this event on social media where she wrote in the caption, “Grateful and proud of our BSF jawans. Their daily strength and sacrifice provides us safety and peace. Salute to our heroes.” The video shared by them did not carry the live sound from the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

The actors also visited Golden Temple during their visit to Amritsar, and videos of actor Sara Ali Khan breaking down in the holy gurudwara were circulated online. In the clip, Sara appeared visibly emotional as she was offering her prayers at the Golden Temple.

Udta Teer banned in Nepal

Whiel Udta Teer has secured a released in India, the film has already received a ban in Nepal. As per Nepal’s film critic Samipyaraj Timilsina, the country has prohibited the film from release because its storyline centers around tensions between India and Pakistan. As per the repirt shared by Nepali website onlinekhabar, Nepal has provisions to ban films that could harm the image of another country or adversely affect relations with friendly nations.

About Udta Teer

Udta Teer is being promoted as a ‘patriotic comedy’ where Ayushmann plays a Pakistani agent who has infiltrated to the Indian side for a mission but after an accident, he loses his memory. He is then made to believe that he is an Indian agent, which leads to some laughs. Sara Ali Khan also stars in the film, which is being directed by Aakash Kaushik. The film is set to release on October 23.