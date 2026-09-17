Pak actor Ali Zafar schools trolls criticising Katrina Kaif: ‘What are these mental issues?’

Katrina Kaif, who has been one of Bollywood’s most popular stars for almost two decades, recently stepped out to attend Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. This was one of the first events where Katrina posed for photographers since welcoming her son Vihaan in November 2025. Katrina attended the event with husband, actor Vicky Kaushal. However, soon after her appearance, trolls came for the actor and criticised her for her body weight. Fans jumped in to defend the actor, and now, her co-star from Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Pakistani actor Ali Zafar has also defended the actor.

Ali Zafar defends Katrina Kaif against trolls

Sharing a video on social media, Ali Zafar said, “What kind of mental issues do we men have? I saw a post and some comments on social media about Katrina Kaif, how she looked different. As men, we think it’s our privilege to imagine a woman’s body not being desirable anymore. If she doesn’t fit the bill, we start looking down on her. This way of looking at someone is wrong. Everyone is going through their personal struggles, and we should be nice and compassionate to people. Even towards men, that expectation of a six-pack, lean body is not a realistic expectation to keep. It’s not healthy to be criticising other people. No one is perfect. It’s important to recognise and correct that.”