Pak actor Ali Zafar schools trolls criticising Katrina Kaif: ‘What are these mental issues?’

Katrina Kaif faced mean comments over her body after her recent public appearance, and now her co-star Ali Zafar has defended her.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
2 min readMumbaiSep 17, 2026 09:45 AM IST
Ali Zafar on Katrina KaifAli Zafar supports Katrina Kaif amidst body-shaming remarks (Photos: Ali Zafar fan club / Instagram, Katrina Vicky / Varinder Chawla)
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Katrina Kaif, who has been one of Bollywood’s most popular stars for almost two decades, recently stepped out to attend Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. This was one of the first events where Katrina posed for photographers since welcoming her son Vihaan in November 2025. Katrina attended the event with husband, actor Vicky Kaushal. However, soon after her appearance, trolls came for the actor and criticised her for her body weight. Fans jumped in to defend the actor, and now, her co-star from Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Pakistani actor Ali Zafar has also defended the actor.

Ali Zafar defends Katrina Kaif against trolls

Sharing a video on social media, Ali Zafar said, “What kind of mental issues do we men have? I saw a post and some comments on social media about Katrina Kaif, how she looked different. As men, we think it’s our privilege to imagine a woman’s body not being desirable anymore. If she doesn’t fit the bill, we start looking down on her. This way of looking at someone is wrong. Everyone is going through their personal struggles, and we should be nice and compassionate to people. Even towards men, that expectation of a six-pack, lean body is not a realistic expectation to keep. It’s not healthy to be criticising other people. No one is perfect. It’s important to recognise and correct that.”

Also Read: Not sure if Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani will be able to come back after motherhood, says Shobhaa De: ‘Different story with Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone’

Ali Zafar has worked with Katrina Kaif in the 2011 film Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, which also starred Imran Khan in the lead role.

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About Katrina Kaif

Katrina was last seen in the 2024 film Merry Christmas, alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Folloing that, she has not made any film-related announcements.

The actor announced her pregnancy in September 2025, and she welcomed her first child Vihaan in November.

Katrina and Vicky got married in December 2021 after dating each other for a few years.

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Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

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