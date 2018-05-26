Pakeezah actor Geeta Kapoor passes away

Veteran actor Geeta Kapoor was reportedly abandoned by her son last year. Veteran actor Geeta Kapoor was reportedly abandoned by her son last year.

Veteran actor Geeta Kapoor passed away on May 26, in the morning around 9.00 AM, at SRV Hospital in Mumbai. Producer Ashoke Pandit confirmed the news with indianexpress.com.

He said, “Geeta ji finally passed away, we tried our level best to care for her, but she finally gave up. She kept waiting for her children for last one full year, but no one came to meet her. Only last Saturday we had arranged a grand breakfast to cheer her up, she was okay too, but she was not happy from inside, as she wanted to see her children one last time. She had a natural death as she was not keeping well because of her age, she passed away today, around 9.00 AM.”

Pandit also tweeted about the same. He mentioned in a tweet, “Standing besides the dead body of Actress #GeetaKapoor 57 who was abandoned by her kids in #SRVHospital a year back breathed her last at a suburban Old age home today morning. We tried our best to keep her healthy but her wait for her Son&daughter made her weaker day by day. #RIP”

The filmmaker thanked producer Ramesh Taurani for his support.

The late veteran actor had worked in over one hundred films with a major role in Kamal Amrohi’s Pakeezah where she played Rajkumar’s second wife. The film had Meena Kumari in the lead. Kapoor’s son, Raja, is said to be a choreographer. Her daughter, Pooja, is an air hostess.

Raja, the actor’s son had apparently abandoned her last year, and never returned to check on her. CBFC member Ashoke Pandit and filmmaker Ramesh Taurani had then paid the hospital bills of the veteran actor and cared for her.

Also read | Pakeezah actor Geeta Kapoor abandoned by children, she claims son would torture her

Now, the late actor’s mortal remains will be kept in Cooper Hospital for two days, for her family to come and see her. The funeral will be held on Monday.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd