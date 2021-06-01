Pakeezah, Deewaar art director Marutirao Kale dies of Covid-19 complications

Veteran art director Marutirao Kale has died due to Covid-19 complications in Mumbai. He was 92 years old. Kale breathed his last on the night of May 26, his daughter Meena Kapadia confirmed to indianexpress.com.

Meena said, “my father had tested positive for Covid-19 on May 7, we had admitted to Holy Family Hospital in Bandra, but he passed away in the nigt of May 26.”

In his career spanning more than four decades, Kale has designed sets for more than 100 iconic Hindi films. Before getting into art direction, Kale used to work as a carpenter on film sets and worked in this capacity on Mughal-e-Azam (1960). He was then picked up by the London Film Production Ltd as an assistant art director, and later on worked as an independent art director.

Some of his most famous works include Sunil Dutt and Sadhana’s Mera Saaya (1966), Meena Kumari’s Pakeezah (1972), Manoj Kumar and Saira Banu’s Purab Aur Paschim (1970) and Roti Kapada Aur Makaan (1974), Amitabh Bachchan’s Deewaar (1975), Mithun Chakraborty’s Disco Dancer (1982) and Dance Dance (1987), Shashi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakhi’s Kabhi Kabhie (1976), Dilip Kumar and Raj Kumar’s Saudagar (1991) among others.