Pailwaan movie release LIVE UPDATES: Sudeep gets into action mode

Pailwaan movie review and release live update: Here’s what celebrities, critics and fans are saying about Pailwaan, starring Sudeep, Suniel Shetty and Aakanksha Singh.

Pailwaan release live updates: The Sudeep starrer is helmed by S Krishna.

Starring Sudeep in the lead role, Pailwaan has hit the screens. In the S Krishna directorial, Sudeep plays the role of a wrestler who is spotted by Suniel Shetty’s character. He guides and mentors him to compete in a championship. The multi-lingual film is releasing in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

Alongside Sudeep and Suniel, the film also stars Sushant Singh and Aakanksha Singh.

In a recent interview with indianexpress.com, Sudeep said, “For me, hunger is not important but cinema is very important. I struggled a lot to see the first houseful board of my life. The day I saw that I was very happy. After that, cinema has been with me. I enjoy every part of it, whatever comes my way.”

With many films releasing in multiple languages, Sudeep believes that the Indian audience is now welcoming different kinds of content. He told PTI, “Viewers across the country and globe are welcoming content from different languages. Earlier there used to be a problem of skin and accent but today it is not there. People have grown. There is a difference in their mentality. Now there is no divide of borders.”

Beyond Karnataka

Sudeep is trying to expand his fan following beyond his home state, Karnataka. But, in north India, he is just an actor who appeared in a couple of director Ram Gopal Varma films (Raan, Phoonk 2). However, Sudeep might be secretly hoping that Pailwaan will help him establish himself as a distinct star in other parts of the country.

Sudeep's most ambitious film

It won't be wrong to describe Pailwaan as the most ambitious film in Sudeep's 20+ year film career.

Ganesh on Pailwaan

Ganesh posted on Twitter, "All the best @KicchaSudeep for pailwaan, let it be massive hit sir n bring one more feather 5 ಭಾಷೆಯಲಿ ಪೈಲ್ವಾನ್ ಗೆಲುವು ಸಾಧಿಸಲಿ @krisshdop"

Pailwaan marks Suniel Shetty's debut in south Indian cinema. The film also marks his return to the silver screen after four years. Talking about the film, Suniel said, "I said yes because somewhere down the line you know you’re in safer waters, that this film has an ‘X’ amount of audience because of Sudeep and Krishna (S Krishna, film’s director). I am happy I did it. There’s cross pollination. Actors are doing films across the board, so I am glad I took the decision."

He added, "I am playing his mentor and father figure. It was exciting because of that. It’s always best to play your age and it has come out beautifully. Krishna and Sudeep have managed my character very well."

