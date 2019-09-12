Pailwaan movie release LIVE UPDATES: Sudeep gets into action mode

Starring Sudeep in the lead role, Pailwaan has hit the screens. In the S Krishna directorial, Sudeep plays the role of a wrestler who is spotted by Suniel Shetty’s character. He guides and mentors him to compete in a championship. The multi-lingual film is releasing in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

Alongside Sudeep and Suniel, the film also stars Sushant Singh and Aakanksha Singh.

In a recent interview with indianexpress.com, Sudeep said, “For me, hunger is not important but cinema is very important. I struggled a lot to see the first houseful board of my life. The day I saw that I was very happy. After that, cinema has been with me. I enjoy every part of it, whatever comes my way.”

With many films releasing in multiple languages, Sudeep believes that the Indian audience is now welcoming different kinds of content. He told PTI, “Viewers across the country and globe are welcoming content from different languages. Earlier there used to be a problem of skin and accent but today it is not there. People have grown. There is a difference in their mentality. Now there is no divide of borders.”