Pailwaan full movie leaked online by Tamilrockers

Sudeep starrer Pailwaan released in theaters on Thursday and now within a day of its release, piracy website Tamilrockers has made the film available for download.

Advertising

Pailwaan, helmed by S Krishna, released in several languages including Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. It has Sudeep in the role of a wrestler and also stars Suneil Shetty, Sushant Singh and Aakanksha Singh.

Tamilrockers has become a menace for the Indian film industry. It has been leaking every new release on its several domains. Despite being blocked several times, the notorious website continues to work through proxy servers.

Pailwaan has received an average response from film critics, Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R has given the film a 2-star rating.

Advertising

In his review, Manoj wrote, “Pailwaan is set in north Karnataka districts, where surprisingly, the demonetized Rs 500 notes are still valuable currency. Probably, that is meant to establish the writing and film-making techniques in this film are as obsolete as the banned banknote. The entire 3-hour film feels like an opportunity for Sudeep to flex nothing but the muscles.”

He added, “S Krishna seems to have written this film before demonetisation and the #MeToo movement as his writing has not been affected by two of these historic events. The role of the heroine, played by Aakanksha Singh, is poorly written. The character is just reduced to the hero’s arm candy who does not merit standing of her own. Also, the way the hero perceives the heroine is also very regressive.”