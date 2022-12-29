Pahlaj Nihalani says CBFC cannot ask for cuts in Pathaan based on colour

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), on Thursday, asked the makers of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan to make changes in the songs and the content of the film, and submit a revised version of it for certification. The development comes after a lot of noise was created about Deepika’s saffron swimsuit in the film’s song “Besharam Rang”. Former CBFC chairperson Pahlaj Nihalani believes the film is a ‘victim’ of controversy and CBFC must have been “pressurised by the ministry to delete this portion of saffron colour.”

In an interview, Nihalani said that there is no guideline with CBFC which can ask a filmmaker to cut a portion of his film because of some colour. He told ETimes, “You can suggest changes if there’s vulgarity or obscenity. But if they ask for cuts because of a colour, it would be a wrong proceeding.”

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film also stars John Abraham.

Earlier in the day, Prasoon Joshi, the current CBFC chairperson, had released a statement that read, “CBFC chairperson, Prasoon Joshi said, “Pathaan went through the due and through examining process as per the CBFC guidelines. The committee has guided the makers to implement the advised changes in the film including the songs and submit the revised version prior to theatrical release.”

Actor Swara Bhasker also reacted to the news of cuts being suggested in Pathaan. Sharing the news, she wrote, “The mob rules in India.”

After the release of “Besharam Rang”, Pathaan saw boycotts in various parts of the country. In a protest in Indore, people set the effigies of Deepika and Shah Rukh on fire. Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra said the song contained some objectionable scenes and costumes and if they are not replaced, Pathaan may be banned in Madhya Pradesh.