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Pahlaj Nihalani Death: Former CBFC chief, film producer dies at 76
Filmmaker Pahlaj Nihalani passes away at 76: Pahlaj Nihalani, former CBFC chief and producer of films like Aankhen and Shola Aur Shabnam, has died at the age of 76.
Pahlaj Nihalani Death News: Film producer and former CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani has passed away at the age of 76. He had been battling liver-related ailments and was admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai, where he breathed his last on Thursday.
An official statement from industry bodies confirmed Pahlaj Nihalani’s death on June 4, 2026. The statement also announced that the veteran producer’s cremation would take place at the Santacruz Hindu Crematorium in Mumbai at 3 pm on Thursday.
Pahlaj Nihalani was born on January 10, 1950, in Mumbai, into a Sindhi family. He grew up in the city and came to the film industry with a strong commercial instinct. His elder brother, Govind Nihalani, was already an established filmmaker, known for socially engaged work like Ardh Satya and Tamas. Pahlaj carved out a different space for himself: as a producer of popular, crowd-pleasing entertainment.
His successful run as a producer
He made his debut as a producer in 1982 with Haathkadi. Over the following two decades, he built a filmography that placed him at the centre of mainstream Bollywood. His 1986 film Ilzaam marked Govinda’s debut as a lead actor; Shola Aur Shabnam (1992) introduced Divya Bharti; Aankhen (1993), starring Govinda and Chunky Panday, was among his biggest commercial successes. He worked across genres but had a particular affinity for action and family drama, collaborating frequently with stars including Shatrughan Sinha, Dharmendra, and Govinda. In later years he also produced Julie 2 (2017) and Rangeela Raja (2019).
Beyond production, Nihalani was deeply involved in the organisational life of the industry. He served as president of the Association of Motion Pictures and TV Programme Producers for twenty-nine years.
A controversial tenure at the CBFC
In January 2015, he was appointed chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. His tenure, which lasted until August 2017, was among the more debated in the board’s recent history.
Early in his term, Nihalani circulated a list of 28 words that could not be used in films, a move that drew criticism from filmmakers who called it regressive. He trimmed kissing scenes in the James Bond film Spectre, denied certification to Raj Amit Kumar’s Unfreedom, and gave an A certificate to Hansal Mehta’s Aligarh — both films dealing with same-sex relationships — drawing strong reactions from the film fraternity. Lipstick Under My Burkha was initially refused certification; Nihalani described it as too “lady-oriented.” His handling of Udta Punjab — in which the CBFC suggested 89 cuts — became the defining episode of his tenure, ending with the Bombay High Court ordering the film’s release with a single cut.
His decisions prompted public responses from several quarters. Director Hansal Mehta, producer Mukesh Bhatt, actor Swara Bhaskar, and CBFC member Ashoke Pandit all criticised his approach to certification at various points. Nihalani consistently maintained that he was applying the board’s guidelines as he understood them and that his decisions were made in the context of each film.
He was replaced as CBFC chairperson by lyricist Prasoon Joshi in August 2017. He continued working in the industry after leaving the board, producing Rangeela Raja in 2019.
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