Pahlaj Nihalani Death: Former CBFC chief, film producer dies at 76

Pahlaj Nihalani Death News: Film producer and former CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani has passed away at the age of 76. He had been battling liver-related ailments and was admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai, where he breathed his last on Thursday.

An official statement from industry bodies confirmed Pahlaj Nihalani’s death on June 4, 2026. The statement also announced that the veteran producer’s cremation would take place at the Santacruz Hindu Crematorium in Mumbai at 3 pm on Thursday.

Pahlaj Nihalani was born on January 10, 1950, in Mumbai, into a Sindhi family. He grew up in the city and came to the film industry with a strong commercial instinct. His elder brother, Govind Nihalani, was already an established filmmaker, known for socially engaged work like Ardh Satya and Tamas. Pahlaj carved out a different space for himself: as a producer of popular, crowd-pleasing entertainment.