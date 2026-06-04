Pahlaj Nihalani launched Govinda despite not ‘liking his face’: ‘I hired him for his dance’

Film producer Pahlaj Nihalani passed away at 76 on Thursday, June 4. The producer started his career in 1982 with the Shatrughan Sinha film Haathkadi, but it was after he started working with Govinda in the late 1980s that their fortunes changed. Govinda made his debut in the movies with Love 86 in 1986, and in the subsequent years, Pahlaj produced many films with the star. Even after Govinda started losing his stardom in the mid 2000s, Pahlaj always spoke highly about the actor, and maintained that he was always an ‘all rounder’.

‘No one as talented as Govinda’

In an earlier chat with Learn From The Legend, Pahlaj said that he made four films with Govinda and he first thought of casting the actor when he was making the 1986 film Ilzaam. It appears that he cast Govinda before his debut in the movies as Pahlaj recalled coming across Govinda’s pictures. “I saw his pictures at first and I didn’t like it at all. I didn’t like his look. He came the next day with his dance video cassette. Break dance was very popular because of Michael Jackson. I asked him about his talents. Then, although I didn’t like the face much, I cast him only because of his work (dance, action, etc). My story had a lot of action, hence I asked him for a day to get back,” he said. Pahlaj said that to date, “no one as talented as” Govinda.