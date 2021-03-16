Pagglait trailer: Comedy and death combine in Sanya Malhotra’s quirky Netflix film

Sanya Malhotra’s Pagglait trailer is a bittersweet reminder of how women are seen in a patriarchal society, with others taking their decisions for them. The Netflix film is set to release on 26th March.

The movie is about a young woman, Sandhya (played by Sanya Malhotra), who has recently lost her husband, and is now in search of her identity. The actor’s performance shines thought the trailer, and she has some really quirky lines to lighten up the mood of the situation her character finds herself in. As everyone around her expects her to mourn, all she can think of is panipoori and a chilled cola. A sudden windfall in terms of insurance money pushes the situation further in the black comedy realm.

Through the trailer, the makers set up the premise that Sandhya is on a journey of self realisation and her purpose in life. Towards the end of the trailer, Sanya’s Sandhya says, “When women become wise, the world calls them mad”, and you’re sure to be in splits.

On helming Pagglait, the film’s writer and director Umesh Bist said, said in a statement, “The story of Pagglait comes from a deep personal experience and I hope the viewers would be able to relate to it. It’s a simple story dealing with complex emotions of life and death, told through the unique lens of a young widow who’s surrounded by a family that is eager to take decisions for her. Our talented cast brings these nuanced moments of joy and happiness, confusion and chaos together. This film has been made with a lot of passion, love and affection and we hope viewers across the world would relate with this endearing story of Sandhya.”

Talking about Pagglait, producer Guneet Monga, who recently backed Indian short film Bittu at the Oscars, said, “Pagglait is rooted in deep family ethos and captures Sandhya’s internal journey. I’m in awe of the incredible work of Umesh Bist, Arijit Singh and each actor who has lent depth to their characters in this film. Humbled to have empowering partners in Balaji and Netflix. Pagglait will have at least one family member for everyone to relate with.”

Co-producer Ekta Kapoor said, “Pagglait is a heartfelt story of a girl who finds new meaning to life once as she discovers herself. The film will take viewers through a multitude of emotions while falling in love with the characters in spite of all their flaws. I am excited to tell this beautiful journey of self-discovery on Netflix.”

Directed and written by Umesh Bist, the film boasts an ensemble cast consisting of veteran actors – Sayani Gupta, Shrutii Sharma, Ashutosh Rana, Raghubir Yadav, Sheeba Chaddha, Meghna Malik and Rajesh Tailang.