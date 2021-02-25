Pagglait teaser: Sanya Malhotra’s bizarre reaction to death has everyone shocked in this Netflix comedy

It is a rare film that can weave in comedy around death. Sanya Malhotra’s Netflix comedy Pagglait is attempting the clearly difficult genre, as revealed by its teaser.

Pagglait teaser puts it inside a small house in small-town India as it deals with a big loss. The young son of the house is dead, leaving behind his wife of a few months. The short teaser follows the widow, played by Sanya, who was married for only five months. She is expected to be in mourning but isn’t feeling all that sad. She recalls an incident when she lost her cat as a child and was inconsolable. “Ab aisa kuch nahi ho raha hai (nothing of the sort is happening now),” she tells a horrified friend. Sanya appears to be to quite impressive in this role.

Watch the teaser of Pagglait here:

Talking about Pagglait, Sanya said in a statement, “So thrilled to announce this film which is very close to my heart on my special day. I essay the role of Sandhya, a character very different from what I have previously portrayed on-screen. My Pagglait journey was Pagglait indeed- and I can’t wait for the world to witness this unique story very soon.”

Sanya has previously made a mark in films like Dangal, Badhaai Ho, Shakuntala Devi and was recently seen in Anurag Basu’s Ludo. Pagglait has been written and directed by Umesh Bist. The film also stars Sayani Gupta, Ashutosh Rana, Raghubir Yadav, Sheeba Chaddha, Meghna Malik, Rajesh Tailang, among others.

Producers Ekta Kapoor and Guneet Monga, known for making films that focus on relatable but flawed women who rebel against stereotypes, are collaborating for this venture.

Pagglait releases on Netflix on March 26.