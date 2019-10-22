Pagalpanti trailer: Anil Kapoor, John Abraham starrer is reminiscent of Welcome Back

The trailer of Anil Kapoor, John Abraham and Arshad Warsi starrer Pagalpanti is out. It is impossible to understand what the makers are trying to tell us about the film in the three-minute-long trailer.

Everything is all over the place – there are guns, slapstick comedy and a bunch of stars playing fools, because the script wants them to. The movie is helmed by Anees Bazmee and has been bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Abhishek Pathak, Krishan Kumar and Kumar Mangat Pathak.

The soundtrack playing in the background asks you to keep your brains aside as these characters don’t have one, so get ready for yet another ‘brainless’ comedy reminiscent of the director’s previous outings like Welcome, Welcome Back, Thank You, No Problem among others.

The movie also stars Pulkit Samrat, Urvashi Rautela, Ileana D’Cruz, Kirti Kharbanda, Saurabh Shukla in pivotal parts.

With a script by Bazmee, Rajeev Kaul and Praful Parekh and music by Sajid-Wajid; Pagalpanti will release on November 22.