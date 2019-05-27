Pagalpanti to release on November 8

The release date of Anees Bazmee’s next project titled Pagalpanti was announced on Monday. The film is set to hit screens on November 8. Touted to be a comedy film, Pagalpanti stars Anil Kapoor, John Abraham and Ileana D’Cruz in the lead roles.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat and Abhishek Pathak and also stars Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela and Saurabh Shukla.

Anil Kapoor previously shared screen space with John Abraham in Welcome Back and Ileana D’Cruz in Mubarakan. Both the films were directed by Anees Bazmi as well.

In an earlier interview, Bhushan Kumar, who is co-producing Pagalpanti, said, “T-Series and Kumarji’s Panorama Studios have worked before on Raid. Doing Pagalpanti was an immediate yes. Kumarji and his son Abhishek got us the script of this film and my team and I were in splits with what we heard. Plus the entire team, right from director Anees to actors Anilji, John and Ileana, we have already worked with. The characters are so hilarious that you will end up laughing throughout the movie.”

Anil Kapoor is also working on other projects including Karan Johar’s Takht, Malang and a biopic on Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra.