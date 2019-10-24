Pagalpanti actor John Abraham: I get written off every day

John Abraham along with his Pagalpanti gang – Anil Kapoor, Illiana D’Cruz, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela, Arshad Warsi and Pulkit Samrat, along with director Anees Bazmee launched the first song from the comedy film titled “Tum Par Hum Hai Atke.

At the event, John was asked as to why he decided to do an out and out comedy when he is smashing box office records with his action films. On this the actor said, “I am a big fan of Anees Bhai and his films, so doing a film like this is a lot of fun, and you leave it in the director’s hands. I think he has got out some fantastic performances from everybody. And, when you have Anil (Kapoor) sir on one side, and you have Arshad (Warsi), Pulkit (Samrat), Iliana (D’cruz), Kriti (Kharbanda) and Urvashi (Rautela), and Saurabh Shukla it is a fantastic combination. Everybody is outstanding in the film.”

John and his co-actors Anil Kapoor and Arshad Warsi also shared a few anecdotes from their struggling period when they were criticised. They said looking back, now it makes them laugh.

Arshad Warsi said, “When I started out, there were fourteen to fifteen more actors who started their careers as actors, and today I am the only one still surviving. Then, a journalist had told me that I am a one film wonder, and that I wouldn’t be seen anywhere after that, but today only I am visible, others have disappeared.”

John Abraham said, “My case has been such that I get written off every day. After every criticism, I try harder to do better films. I keep my head down and continue working. I am not negative about anyone criticising me, I just want to do good work.”

Anil Kapoor said, “These days I am popular for three things, and all these three things were negatives when I started my career. People would say that I was too hairy, and that I looked very young, almost like a kid. When I had said ‘jhakaas’ in Yudh, it was written by one of the assistants, and was not supposed to be used as it seemed like a school kid was saying it. I never imagined this word would become a big part of my personality, and people would relate it to me so much.”

He also added, “I have never taken any criticism to my heart, and I think keeping on working is the only way to prove your self worth. Sometimes you work, people like it, and sometimes even after you putting in a lot of effort, people end up not liking your work. Anyway, working harder is the only way. We are all work in progress.”

Pagalpanti releases on November 22.