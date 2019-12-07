Pagalpanti full movie leaked online by Tamilrockers

Pagalpanti is the latest Bollywood film to be leaked by Tamilrockers. Pagalpanti is the latest Bollywood film to be leaked by Tamilrockers.

Bollywood comedy Pagalpanti has fallen prey to piracy website Tamilrockers. The Anees Bazmee directorial stars Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D’Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Urvashi Rautela, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and Saurabh Shukla.

As the name suggests, Tamilrockers was earlier limited to only Tamil movies, but has since gradually expanded its reach to Bollywood movies, TV shows, web series and Hollywood films.

The piracy website has not stopped being a troublemaker despite an order by the Madras High Court. Tamilrockers continues to work through proxy servers and keeps changing its domain, making it difficult to block the website.

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer gave the film zero stars in her scathing review. Shalini wrote, “Most of the time it wants us to cheer for three grown men deemed unlucky by a pandit (who wears suits and drives a car, in concession for this being London), who fail at everything they venture into. Along the way, they defraud Sanjana (D’Cruz) and her mama, and soon after land work at another don’s castle. Essentially they are guinea pigs for this don (Shukla) to fend off murderous plots planned by rivals. There is dancing, romancing, racing, blasting, and car chasing.”

She added, “There are names like Raja, WiFi (Kapoor), Tullie and Bullie. Men behave like children, women like brainless children dressed in ridiculous clothes (Raja’s daughter played by Kharbanda is officially dismissed as dim-witted). Among the much too many Indians around in London and the English countryside are plenty of white faces in the backdrop, getting kicked around.”

