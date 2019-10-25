Pagalpanti director Anees Bazmee: I don’t write double meaning dialogues

Bollywood film Pagalpanti is a quintessential Anees Bazmee film. It boasts of a stellar ensemble cast who promise impeccable comic timing. Though a comedy, the film stays away from double meaning dialogues, which is not the case with most Hindi comedy movies.

Advertising

About writing comedies sans double meaning dialogues, and keeping his films ‘U’ rated, director Anees Bazmee said, “I have no problem with double meaning dialogues in films, but I personally think if I have the pen in my hand and some creativity, then it is best to put in some efforts. Then, I should stay away from such short cuts. I write films keeping kids in mind, I make sure that kids enjoy my films. Hence, I keep away from double meaning dialogues.”

He further said, “I know it is difficult to write comedy without double meaning dialogues. I have written a lot of romantic comedies, drama film, but I feel comedy is the most difficult when it comes to writing it.”

Anees Bazmee has given number of hit comedies including No Entry, Welcome and others.

Pagalpanti starring John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Urvashi Rautela, Ileana D’Cruz, Kirti Kharbanda and Saurabh Shukla releases on November 22.