PadMan movie review and reactions: LIVE UPDATES

PadMan has hit screens across India today. Directed by R Balki, PadMan features Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles. Inspired by the life of Arunachalam Muruganatham, the inventor of a low-cost sanitary pad manufacturing machine, and based on the short story penned by Akshay’s wife Twinkle Khanna (The Legen of Lakshmi Prasad), PadMan has been received well by the industry.
Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam, Saiyami Kher and Patralekhaa among others, who had been invited to the special screening of PadMan, shared their reactions recently. Ayushmann Khurrana wrote on social media, “#Padman is a very important film for us. @akshaykumar is one of the most special actors we have. @radhika_apte is earthy. @sonamakapoor is spunky. Kudos @mrsfunnybones! Watch it and get inspired.”
Ayushmann’s Vicky Donor co-star Yami Gautam shared her review of the film, “Incredibly courageous !!! Totally bowled over #PadMan .. this enduring story will touch your hearts & will you inspired! Respect & kudos to the entire team 👏🏻😇 @akshaykumar @kriarj @mrsfunnybones #RBalki @radhika_apte @sonamakapoor & #ArunachalamMuruganantham.”
PadMan's box office collections for Day 1 will be in tomorrow. With Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apta and Sonam Kapoor in lead roles, R Balki's film has generated a lot of positive buzz on the release day. Check this space tomorrow for more updates.
Indianexpress.com's Shivangi says, "PadMan is an important film. The superstardom of Akshay Kumar breaking the ground-reality of one of India’s most menacing problems — menstrual hygiene is, indeed, a rare sight. But after watching several lectures of the real Pad Man, Arunachalam Muruganantham (the “incredibly true story the film is based on”), I am by far convinced that PadMan does not do justice to this man in the slightest. The “creative liberties” (especially Sonam Kapoor’s character) that R Balki takes in presenting this inspiring story on the silver screen bog down Muruganantham's reality. PadMan snatches Lakshmikant of his rustic common man appeal by making the universe bend according to his desire. At numerous points in the neatly compartmentalised narrative, you are left wondering about his true motivation. Yes, Akshay Kumar's PadMan is a superhero, one who belongs to a world far away from reality. So much so, that if PadMan wasn’t banking on the idea that it is based on true events, you would have a hard time believing it."
Indianexpress.com's Arushi says, "After reading the story of Arunachalam Muruganantham in Twinkle Khanna's The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, I was looking forward to watching R Balki directorial PadMan only to get disappointed. Apart from the fact that the film initiates a discussion around menstrual hygiene, there was nothing impressive about the film. Slow screenplay and over dramatised scenes failed to keep me hooked on it for good 2 hours and 20 minutes without getting distracted. Radhika Apte looked a misfit in the film and Akshay seemed to be the only saving grace. The movie picks up pace only in the second half after a scattered first half. Having read the Twinkle's book, I think the movie would have been better if Balki would have stuck to the original story."
Ranveer Singh on Friday shared a dubsmash video featuring himself and PadMan actor Akshay Kumar. The duo were seen dancing to PadMan's title song.
In her review of PadMan, The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta said, "PadMan isn’t a particularly enjoyable film. It has tonal problems, because it is trying to appeal to many constituencies at the same time. Akshay gets fully into the role while trying to get in touch with the ‘feminine’ inside of him, with some nice strokes: he is the film, in a sense, and he is both earnest and likeable enough, even if we wish his women looked his age. And, even more crucially, that PadMan paid as much attention to its medium as its message."
In a conversation with indianexpress.com, trade analyst Girish Johar said PadMan is expected to earn Rs 13-Rs 14 crore on Day 1. He went on to suggest that in the opening weekend, the Akshay Kumar starrer could garner as much as Rs 50 crore. PadMan will hit 3350 screens worlwide.