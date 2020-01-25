Follow Us:
Saturday, January 25, 2020

Padma Shri honour for Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor and Adnan Sami among others

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut dedicated the Padma Shri award 'to every woman who dares to dream'.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 25, 2020 9:14:01 pm
Kangana Ranaut Kangana Ranaut said she is honoured to receive the Padma Shri award.

Actor Kangana Ranaut, filmmaker Karan Johar, TV producer Ekta Kapoor and singer Adnan Sami are among those who have been conferred with the fourth-highest civilian award, Padma Shri, this year.

On receiving the honour, Kangana Ranaut said in a statement, “I am humbled and I am honored. I thank my country for this recognition and I dedicate this to every woman who dares to dream. To every daughter. To every mother and to the dreams of women who will shape the future of our country.”

More details awaited.

