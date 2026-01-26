Padma Awards 2026: Hema Malini calls Dharmendra a ‘living institution of Indian cinema’; Mammootty expresses joy at receiving Padma Bhushan

Indian cinema is currently celebrating some of its biggest and most revered names winning the Padma Awards for 2026. When the civilian awards were announced on Sunday, on the eve of the 77th Republic Day, Bollywood icon Dharmendra, legendary actor Mammootty, veteran playback singer Alka Yagnik, and noted actor-filmmaker R Madhavan were named recipients of various Padma honours for their contributions to the field of arts.

Hours after the announcement, Dharmendra’s second wife, veteran actor Hema Malini, reacted to his posthumous Padma Vibhushan. “So proud that the government has recognised Dharam ji’s immense contribution to the film industry by bestowing on him the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award,” she wrote on Instagram.

Mentioning that he truly deserves the honour, Hema noted that Dharmendra was also a “living institution of Indian cinema.” She told news agency PTI, “He represents the soul of India, its emotions, traditions, and humanity. Honouring him with the Padma Vibhushan would be a proud recognition of an extraordinary lifetime of service to art and the nation.” Hema Malini is also a BJP MP representing the Mathura constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

Mammootty says ‘extremely happy’ by Padma Bhushan honour

Speaking to Mathrubhumi News, Padma Bhushan recipient Mammootty said, “Santosham, athi santhosham (I am happy, extremely happy). There is nothing bigger than the honour of the country.” Lauding Mammootty, fellow Malayalam superstar and Dadasaheb Phalke award winner Mohanlal wrote on social media, “Ichakka, absolutely delighted to know you’ve been conferred the Padma Bhushan. Heartfelt congratulations. Wishing you continued grace and glory.”

Legendary actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan also congratulated Mammootty and wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “We haven’t acted together in any films. But from afar, we’ve been cherishing each other while directly critiquing one another, maintaining a friendship akin to that of a ‘Kopperuncholayar Pisiranthaiyar‘ for many years. It now strikes me that we both could have met in person a little more often. As a Mammootty fan, I expect my fans to be his fans as well.”

Playback singer Alka Yagnik, who was also honoured with the Padma Bhushan, told Hindustan Times, “I want to thank the government for giving me this prestigious honour. And of course I really, really want to thank all my listeners for their unconditional love.”

‘Padma Shri is not just an award, but a responsibility’: Madhavan

In a long post on Instagram, Madhavan expressed his elation at receiving the Padma Shri. “I accept the award with profound gratitude and humility. This honour, bestowed upon me, is beyond my wildest dreams, and I receive it on behalf of my entire family, whose constant support and faith have been my greatest strength. This recognition is possible only because of the blessings of my mentors, the goodwill of my well-wishers, the love and encouragement of the public, and above all, the grace of the Almighty. Each of them has played an invaluable role in shaping my journey and guiding me toward this moment.”

He added, “I consider this not just an award, but a responsibility. I promise to carry this honour with dignity, sincerity, and a deep sense of commitment to the values it represents. My heart is filled with gratitude for this extraordinary endorsement and validation, and I hope to continue serving with integrity, humility, and dedication in the years to come.”