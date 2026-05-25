Padma Awards 2026: Emotional Hema Malini accepts Dharmendra’s Padma Vibhushan, watch video

Padma Awards 2026: President Droupadi Murmu presented the Padma Awards 2026 to the winners during an event held at the Ganatantra Mandap in Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi, on Monday, May 25. The event was attended by Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, among others.

On the occasion, the President honoured iconic Bollywood actor Dharmendra, who passed away in November 2025, with a posthumous Padma Vibhushan. His second wife, actor-politician Hema Malini, accepted the award on his behalf, appearing visibly emotional. On the Padma Awards’ official website, he was cited as “one of the most versatile and successful actors in the history of the Hindi film industry. Popularly known as the ‘He-Man’ of Bollywood. [He] left an indelible influence through 300 films.” Dharmendra was conferred with the Padma Bhushan in 2012.