Award for Oye Lucky Lucky Oye ended Dibakar Banerjee’s friendship with Manu Rishi Chadha

Actor Manu Rishi Chadha, who plays Pervez Musharraf on the Netflix show Operation Safed Sagar, has been a familiar face in Hindi films for almost two decades now. He first shot to wider recognition with Dibakar Banerjee’s 2008 film Oye Lucky Lucky Oye, in which he played the immensely likeable sidekick Bangali. Rishi also co-wrote the film with Banerjee and penned its dialogues, for which he went on to win several awards. However, the success of the film and Rishi’s subsequent recognition also became the source of a rift between him and Banerjee.

‘His bitterness was absolutely correct’

In a conversation with Kindle Cast, Rishi recalled how his Filmfare nomination led to a difficult conversation with the filmmaker, who himself had not received a nomination. “When I got the nomination at the Filmfare Awards, Dibakar told me, and he was absolutely correct. He said, ‘Boss, my film wasn’t even put in the Best Film category. What makes you think you’re going to get the Best Dialogue award? You’re being stupid. Nobody even wants to accept films like ours.’ His bitterness was absolutely correct,” Rishi said.