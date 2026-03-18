Oscars telecast in-charge defends Dharmendra snub, says ‘people are always left out’, calls tribute ‘the best ever’

The omission of veteran actor Dharmendra from the In Memoriam segment at the Oscars left many in the Indian film industry disappointed. Several celebrities, including Hema Malini and Shatrughan Sinha, expressed their dismay after after the legendary actor, who passed away in December at the age of 89, was not featured in the tribute. Rob Mills, EVP of unscripted and alternative entertainment at Walt Disney Television, has finally responded to the backlash.

Speaking to Variety, Mills clarified that the final call on who is included in the segment lies with Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Defending the process, he said, “It is hard. I think it’s the hardest thing they possibly do.”

He added, “It’s always difficult when they are villainised for this. Yes, there are always people who are left out. Unfortunately, we are losing more and more people—especially legendary figures—every year, so it becomes the hardest needle to thread. I do think what they presented last night might have been the best In Memoriam in the history of the Oscars.”

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The 98th Academy Awards, held on March 16, honoured several prominent figures from global cinema. The In Memoriam segment paid tribute to personalities such as Robert Redford, Rob Reiner and Diane Keaton, among others. However, the absence of Dharmendra—widely regarded as a legend with a career spanning over six decades—triggered widespread criticism.

Hema Malini’s reaction to the snub

Reacting to the snub, Hema Malini expressed her disappointment in an interview with Bollywood Hungama. “It is a shame, of course. A shame for them to have overlooked an actor who meant so much to so many people across the world. Dharamji was recognised everywhere. He didn’t receive too many awards in his lifetime—so why should he care about the Oscars? We were always content with the love we received in our own country. Awards often eluded him,” she said.

Shatrughan Sinha too expressed his disappointment

Echoing similar sentiments, Shatrughan Sinha told Variety, “It is a matter of shame for them if they don’t honour Dilip Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar and now Dharmendra. But why should it matter to us? They are forever entrenched in our hearts.”

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Reacting to the omission, Dharmendra’s daughter Esha Deol said, “I don’t think it would ever make a difference to Papa. His heart has always been far too big to worry about such things. For him, life was never about recognition or status—it was about love, kindness and the place he held in people’s hearts.”

When Dilip Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar were not included

This isn’t the first instance of a celebrated Indian artiste being omitted from the Oscars’ In Memoriam segment. The Academy has previously faced criticism for leaving out Dilip Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar.

Reacting to Lata Mangeshkar’s absence from the tribute in 2022, actor Kangana Ranaut had said, “We must take strong stands against any local awards that claim to be international and yet ignore or intentionally sideline legendary artists because of their race or ideologies. Our media should totally boycott these biased local events that claim to be global awards.”