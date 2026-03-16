Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra brings old Hollywood glamour in white Dior gown, walks red carpet with Nick Jonas. Watch

Priyanka Chopra made her much-awaited red carpet appearance at the 98th Academy Awards, held at the Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026. The actor is attending the ceremony to present an award. Other celebrities presenting awards include Will Arnett, Robert Downey Jr., Anne Hathaway, Gwyneth Paltrow and Paul Mescal, along with Adrien Brody, Mikey Madison, Zoe Saldaña, Javier Bardem, Chris Evans, Demi Moore and Maya Rudolph.

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The actor looked resplendent as she attended the event in a strapless white Dior dress. It had draped detailing, a leg slit and a feathered trim. She accessorised with a statement diamond necklace and black heeled pumps . She kept her hair open and styled it in an old Hollywood look. Priyanka appeared on the red carpet with husband Nick Jonas. The singer looked sleek in a classic maroon suit.