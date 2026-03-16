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Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra brings old Hollywood glamour in white Dior gown, walks red carpet with Nick Jonas. Watch
Priyanka Chopra looked gorgeous as she appeared on the Oscars 2026 red carpet with husband Nick Jonas. While she wore a white strapless gown, the singer looked sleek in a classic black-and-white suit.
Priyanka Chopra made her much-awaited red carpet appearance at the 98th Academy Awards, held at the Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026. The actor is attending the ceremony to present an award. Other celebrities presenting awards include Will Arnett, Robert Downey Jr., Anne Hathaway, Gwyneth Paltrow and Paul Mescal, along with Adrien Brody, Mikey Madison, Zoe Saldaña, Javier Bardem, Chris Evans, Demi Moore and Maya Rudolph.
ALSO READ | Oscars 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Sinners, One Battle After Another lock horns one last time; Timothée Chalamet, Michael B Jordan vie for top honours
The actor looked resplendent as she attended the event in a strapless white Dior dress. It had draped detailing, a leg slit and a feathered trim. She accessorised with a statement diamond necklace and black heeled pumps . She kept her hair open and styled it in an old Hollywood look. Priyanka appeared on the red carpet with husband Nick Jonas. The singer looked sleek in a classic maroon suit.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas pose together at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/ToApeukQqs
— Variety (@Variety) March 15, 2026
The Dostana actor had also shared a video on her Instagram Stories in which she and Nick are seen arriving at the Oscars venue in gold cart. She called the ride ‘adventures.’
Priyanka Chopra had also attended the Oscars pre-event dinner with her husband and rockstar Nick Jonas. She looked gorgeous in a white dress from Dior’s Pre-Spring 2026 collection.
This is Priyanka’s first Oscars appearance since 2016, when she co-presented the Best Film Editing award with Liev Schreiber. At that time, she wowed global audiences in a stunning white strapless gown by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad.
Priyanka is currently enjoying the success of her latest Hollywood film The Bluff. She plays the role of an ex-pirate on a mission to protect her family from her former colleagues in the film. It also stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green and Temuera Morrison in lead roles. She is also awaiting teh release of her Indian film – SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi. The film also stars Mahesh Babu in lead role.
Coming to the Oscars, the awards this year are dominated by Sinners with 16 nominations. The 2026 Oscars will be hosted by Conan O’Brien. Other top contenders include Bugonia, F1, Frankenstein, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another, The Secret Agent and Sentimental Value.
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