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Oscars 2026 fails to mention late actor Dharmendra in ‘In Memoriam’ segment, fans react
Dharmendra was not honoured as part of the 'In Memoriam' segment at the 98th Academy Awards held in Los Angeles on Sunday. The legendary Indian actor breathed his last on November 24, 2025.
Legendary Indian actor Dharmendra, who passed away at the age of 89 in November last year, was not mentioned in the Memoriam segment at the 98th Academy Awards, which were held in Los Angeles on Sunday. The ‘In Memoriam’ segment during the ceremony pays tribute to actors, directors, technicians, and other members of the film industry from across the globe. Earlier, 79th BAFTA Awards honoured his legacy in their ‘In Memoriam’ segment,following his passing in November 2025.
Though Dharmendra was not mentioned at the Oscars, other late Hollywood legends like American actor-filmmaker Robert Redford, Annie Hall actor Diane Keaton, Schitt’s Creek actor Catherine O’Hara, German actor Udo Kier, When Harry Met Sally director Rob Reiner, The Godfather actor Robert Duvall, The French Connection (1971) actor Gene Hackman, and Top Gun actor Val Kilmer were remembered during the awards ceremony.
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Fans have shown their displeasure after the Oscars failed to pay tribute to Dharmendra. The late legendary Hindi cinema star was mentioned at the 79th BAFTA Awards, which were held at Royal Festival Hall earlier this year in February. He was the only Indian actor who made it to the featurette, despite the passing of other memorable Indian actors like Manoj Kumar, Asrani, and Satish Shah last year.
Dharmendra is arguably one of the most popular actors ever in Indian cinema. With a career spanning over four decades, he’s best known for his roles in seminal films like Bandini (1963), Haqeeqat (1964), Anupama (1966), Satyakam (1969), Mera Naam Joker (1970), Guddi (1971), Seeta Aur Geeta (1972), Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973), Sholay (1975), Dharam Veer (1977), The Burning Train (1980), Razia Sultan (1983), Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya (1998), Life in a… Metro (2007), Apne (2007), Johnny Gaddaar (2007), Yamla Pagla Deewana (2007), Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023), and his swansong Ikkis, which released earlier this year weeks after his demise on November 24, 2025.
India had a notable presence at the 98th Academy Awards as Indian-American filmmaker Geeta Gandhbhir became the first woman to secure nominations simultaneously in both Best Documentary Feature and Best Documentary Short for her films The Perfect Neighbor and The Devil Is Busy, respectively. Additionally, Indian actor Priyanka Chopra is set to present an award during the ceremony.
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