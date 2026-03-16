Oscars 2026 fails to mention late actor Dharmendra in ‘In Memoriam’ segment, fans react

Legendary Indian actor Dharmendra, who passed away at the age of 89 in November last year, was not mentioned in the Memoriam segment at the 98th Academy Awards, which were held in Los Angeles on Sunday. The ‘In Memoriam’ segment during the ceremony pays tribute to actors, directors, technicians, and other members of the film industry from across the globe. Earlier, 79th BAFTA Awards honoured his legacy in their ‘In Memoriam’ segment,following his passing in November 2025.

Though Dharmendra was not mentioned at the Oscars, other late Hollywood legends like American actor-filmmaker Robert Redford, Annie Hall actor Diane Keaton, Schitt’s Creek actor Catherine O’Hara, German actor Udo Kier, When Harry Met Sally director Rob Reiner, The Godfather actor Robert Duvall, The French Connection (1971) actor Gene Hackman, and Top Gun actor Val Kilmer were remembered during the awards ceremony.