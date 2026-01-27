Orry wants Amrita Singh to apologise for putting him through trauma: ‘Pretending to be friends with Sara Ali Khan means…’

Orry said that he can’t pretend to be friends with Sara Ali Khan after her mother, Amrita Singh, put him through trauma.

Sara Ali KhanOnce best friends, Sara Ali Khan and Orry have now unfollowed each other on Instagram.

For quite some time, the internet has been abuzz over the ongoing feud between Sara Ali Khan and her former best friend, social media personality Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry. The situation escalated a few days ago when Orry posted a video on social media using the phrase “3 worst names,” listing Sara, Amrita, and Palak. The post was widely interpreted as targeting Sara, her mother Amrita Singh, and actor Palak Tiwari. The reel was later deleted after it sparked significant backlash from netizens. Shortly after the incident, Sara and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan unfollowed Orry on Instagram.

Orry recently spoke about the feud in an interview with Hindustan Times, stating, “I unfollowed Sara a while ago, and I haven’t followed Ibrahim in years. Pretending to be friends with Sara means pretending to be ok with the trauma her mother (Amrita Singh) put me through and I just don’t think I can do that anymore.” When asked what exactly he was referring to in relation to veteran actress Amrita Singh, he declined to comment.

Orry wants Amrita Singh to apologize

He also addressed the viral comment he made about Sara Ali Khan’s career: “I don’t really think I said anything wrong about her. I just made a small joke taking a dig at her career. I highly doubt she even felt bad about it. The whole internet makes fun of Sara’s movies all the time. Her biggest body of work is a series of memes that she’s delivered via movies, people make fun of me being jobless all the time, it’s not that deep.”

When questioned about whether there is any possibility of reconciliation with Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan in the future, Orry was candid: “If Amrita Singh were to apologize, I could maybe see myself letting it go in the future.”

Also Read | Tumbbad director spent five years making one of the biggest OTT shows, Gulkanda Tales, now stuck in limbo: ‘I can’t show a single image of it’

According to reports, Orry’s actions have reportedly annoyed Sara Ali Khan since her birthday in August last year. He had allegedly posted unflattering pictures of her as a birthday greeting, which the actor did not appreciate. Industry sources suggest that Sara’s brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, who was once close to Orry, has also had a fallout with him. Recently, Orry faced heavy trolling when he posted a video of himself wearing a micro bikini printed on a T-shirt. A subsequent comment exchange between Orry and a follower, which appeared to take a dig at Sara Ali Khan’s career, fuelled online criticism.

