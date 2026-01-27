Orry wants Amrita Singh to apologise for putting him through trauma: ‘Pretending to be friends with Sara Ali Khan means…’

For quite some time, the internet has been abuzz over the ongoing feud between Sara Ali Khan and her former best friend, social media personality Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry. The situation escalated a few days ago when Orry posted a video on social media using the phrase “3 worst names,” listing Sara, Amrita, and Palak. The post was widely interpreted as targeting Sara, her mother Amrita Singh, and actor Palak Tiwari. The reel was later deleted after it sparked significant backlash from netizens. Shortly after the incident, Sara and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan unfollowed Orry on Instagram.

Orry recently spoke about the feud in an interview with Hindustan Times, stating, “I unfollowed Sara a while ago, and I haven’t followed Ibrahim in years. Pretending to be friends with Sara means pretending to be ok with the trauma her mother (Amrita Singh) put me through and I just don’t think I can do that anymore.” When asked what exactly he was referring to in relation to veteran actress Amrita Singh, he declined to comment.