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‘Rs 76 lakh for a reel’: Orry says he earns Rs 15-20 lakh via ‘paid friendships’
Orry revealed his income breakdown in a recent interview and shared that he earned Rs 76 lakh from one brand deal.
Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, is one of the most popular content creators and while there was a time when people wondered who he is, and what he does for a living, that’s not the case anymore. In a recent interview, Orry revealed that he recently earned Rs 76 lakh for making one reel. He also shared that he offers ‘paid friendships’ where people can pay to hang out with him, have him make an appearance at their functions and for Orry, this is one of his most steady income streams.
In a chat with the YouTube channel, Learn by KK Create, Orry opened up about his income and shared, “I get lots of paid invitations. Sometimes people just pay to hang out with me.” Calling himself a commodity, Orry said that people like the idea of being friends with him, and they can buy that experience. “You can buy the friendship with the boy who is friends with everyone. It’s a sellable experience,” he said.
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‘Meet and greet for Rs 15-25 lakh’
Orry shared that he is available to hang out at weddings and other functions, and people can also ask to hang out with him for lunch or dinner, albeit with a heavy price tag. “So for Rs 15-25 lakh, you can buy me lunch or dinner. I will come to your wedding, birthday… I will come and give a speech, hang out with your friends, have shots with you. It is an experience that you can buy. And if you buy it many times, like some people have bought it again and again and now, I am actually friends with them,” he said and added, “You can buy me as your best friend.”
He said that even though he can charge more than Rs 25 lakh, he chooses to draw a line there. “For a meet and greet type thing, it is Rs 15-25 lakh. I don’t push it more than that, even though I could, I don’t,” he said and shared that he sometimes extends his stay at these paid appearances if he is having fun.
‘Rs 76 lakh for one reel’
When asked about the breakdown of his income, Orry shared that he earns via brand deals, paid appearances, and events, but a large chunk of his income comes from events and “paid friendships.” He also revealed that the monthly breakdown of his income keeps changing. “Like last month, I made Rs 76 lakh on one deal, like one reel,” he said.
Orry also spoke about his savings and said that he only spends 5 percent of what he makes. He shared that his parents manage his finances as he finds money to be a “foreign concept.”
Orry first stepped into the limelight as the famous friend of many Bollywood celebrities but soon enough, he became a celebrity in his own right. He recently had a public fallout with Sara Ali Khan and her family.
DISCLAIMER: This story is based on public statements by an internet creator regarding personal income and is intended for general informational and entertainment purposes only.
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