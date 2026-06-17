‘Rs 76 lakh for a reel’: Orry says he earns Rs 15-20 lakh via ‘paid friendships’

Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, is one of the most popular content creators and while there was a time when people wondered who he is, and what he does for a living, that’s not the case anymore. In a recent interview, Orry revealed that he recently earned Rs 76 lakh for making one reel. He also shared that he offers ‘paid friendships’ where people can pay to hang out with him, have him make an appearance at their functions and for Orry, this is one of his most steady income streams.

In a chat with the YouTube channel, Learn by KK Create, Orry opened up about his income and shared, “I get lots of paid invitations. Sometimes people just pay to hang out with me.” Calling himself a commodity, Orry said that people like the idea of being friends with him, and they can buy that experience. “You can buy the friendship with the boy who is friends with everyone. It’s a sellable experience,” he said.