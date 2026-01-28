Orry calls Ibrahim Ali Khan ‘Bollywood’s most besharam’, says he got ‘fed up’ while visiting Pataudi Palace with Sara Ali Khan

Content creator Orry reignites his feud with Sara Ali Khan’s family, calling brother Ibrahim “besharam” on Elvish Yadav's podcast and speaking poorly about his visit to family-owned Pataudi Palace.

Orry, Ibrahim Ali KhanOrry has called Ibrahim Ali Khan "besharam". (Photo: Instagram/ Orry, Ibrahim Ali Khan)

Content creator Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has been making waves on social media with his ongoing fallout with Sara Ali Khan and her family. From taking subtle digs at Sara and her mother, Amrita Singh, to commenting on Sara’s career, Orry has kept the drama alive. The content creator has now added fuel to the fire by calling Sara’s brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, “besharam” during an appearance on Elvish Yadav’s podcast. In the same conversation, Orry also talked about a holiday at Pataudi Palace with Sara and opened up about how their friendship first began.

Orry calls Ibrahim Ali Khan “besharam”

During the podcast Elvish asked Orry, “Industry main besharam kaun hai? (Who is shameless in the industry?)” To which Orry replied, “Ibrahim Ali Khan,” adding, “Call him to your podcast.”

Orry shares how his friendship with Sara Ali Khan started

Orry also opened up about how his friendship with Sara Ali Khan began. “There was an app called AskFM where people used to ask me a lot of questions about Sara. One day, I messaged her on Facebook saying that people were asking so much about her and that I was even answering them. I became popular on AskFM. At that time, I hadn’t even met Sara. We first met when she was in New York, and I was there too. A friend of ours had arranged a dinner, he fell asleep, but Sara came… We went and had dinner, and kept meeting again and again. Eventually, we became good friends.”

When Orry went to Pataudi Palace with Sara Ali Khan

Orry also recalled a holiday to Pataudi Palace with Sara, joking, “I went on a holiday to Pataudi Palace with Sara Ali Khan, and for three days straight, all she fed me was chhole bhature. I was completely fed up. I can’t stand chhole bhature! I think she just enjoys feeding me chhole bhature repeatedly.”

ALSO READ: Arijit Singh begged Salman Khan to let him retire with Sultan song amid 12-yr feud; announced retirement after ‘Matrubhumi’ in actor’s Battle of Galwan

All about fallout between Orry and Sara Ali Khan

Rumors of a fallout between Orry and Sara Ali Khan first surfaced when he posted a reel titled “3 worst names,” seemingly pointing to Sara, her mother Amrita Singh, and Palak Tiwary, without mentioning their surnames. For context, Palak Tiwary is reportedly dating Sara’s brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan. The clip was later deleted.

Following the reel, Sara and Ibrahim unfollowed Orry on Instagram. When fans asked if he had done the same, Orry replied, “Long ago, bro. They just caught up.” On January 26, Orry shared a video, and a fan’s comment about his outfit quickly escalated the buzz. When asked what the printed bra outline on his top was “holding together,” he cheekily replied, “Sara Ali Khan’s hits.”

Story continues below this ad

Orry says Amrita Singh put him through trauma

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Orry opened up about the strain in their relationship. “I unfollowed Sara a while ago.. and I haven’t followed Ibrahim in years… Pretending to be friends with Sara means pretending to be ok with the trauma her mother put me through, and I just don’t think I can do that anymore…. If Amrita Singh were to apologise, I could maybe see myself letting it go in the future.”

When asked if reconciliation with Sara and Ibrahim is possible, Orry replied, “If Amrita Singh were to apologise, I could maybe see myself letting it go in the future.”

Orry on taking a dig at Sara’s career

He also addressed the viral jab at Sara’s career, saying, “I don’t really think I said anything wrong about her. I just made a small joke taking a dig at her career. I highly doubt she even felt bad about it. The whole internet makes fun of Sara’s movies all the time. Her biggest body of work is a series of memes that she’s delivered via movies, people make fun of me being jobless all the time, it’s not that deep.”

