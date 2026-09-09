Orry claims Sara Ali Khan pushed a girl off a chair at a party: ‘I took the blame’

Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has shared an anecdote from his years of friendship with actor Sara Ali Khan. In a recent interview, Orry recalled a party incident in which he claimed Sara allegedly pushed a girl off a chair, only for him to take the blame. Orry and Sara’s friendship went sour and he has been targeting the actor and her family since then.

According to Orry, he and Sara were at a party looking for a place to sit when they spotted a girl occupying a chair. He claimed Sara pushed the girl off the chair, after which the two of them sat down. However, when the situation escalated, the girl allegedly confronted Orry rather than Sara.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Orry described the incident involving Sara Ali Khan as a “really funny” story and claimed that Sara was the one who “created the story”. Recalling the incident, he said the two were at a party looking for a place to sit when they noticed a girl occupying a chair. According to Orry, Sara pushed the girl off the chair, after which the two sat down.

However, Orry claimed the situation took an unexpected turn when the girl later confronted him instead of Sara. He attributed this to Sara being “very famous at the time”, while he was relatively unknown. As a result, he said, he ended up facing the brunt.

“I’m going through what I didn’t even do,” Orry recalled, reiterating that he was not the one who had pushed the girl off the chair.

Sara Ali Khan with Orry. Sara Ali Khan with Orry.

The anecdote comes months after Orry and Sara’s friendship reportedly turned sour. The two were once known to be close, but their equation became the subject of public attention following social media posts, unfollows and pointed remarks.

In January 2026, Orry shared a now-deleted Instagram Reel that mentioned “Sara”, “Amrita” and “Palak” among what he described as the “3 worst names”. Many social media users interpreted the references as being about Sara Ali Khan, her mother Amrita Singh and Palak Tiwari. Sara and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan subsequently unfollowed Orry, while Orry claimed he had already unfollowed them.

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Orry has also previously spoken about an incident involving Amrita Singh in 2021, describing that period as one of the darkest phases of his life. However, he has chosen not to reveal exactly what happened, saying only that the experience changed him and affected his equation with Sara and her family.

Despite the public fallout, Sara has largely refrained from discussing the matter in detail. Orry, meanwhile, continues to share his perspective on the friendship and its eventual breakdown.

This famous social media face was currently participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.