O’Romeo Box Office Collection Day 2: Shahid Kapoor-starrer earns over Rs 20 crore; reviews and ratings disabled on BookMyShow
O’Romeo Box Office Collection Day 2: The Vishal Bhardwaj directorial witnessed a strong 44.12% jump on Saturday, earning Rs 12.25 crore.
O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 2: O Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles, was released on February 13. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the romantic action thriller opened on a positive note at the box office, collecting Rs 8.5 crore on Friday. On Saturday, the Vishal Bhardwaj directorial witnessed a strong 44.12% jump, earning Rs 12.25 crore. The film’s total net collection in India now stands at Rs 20.75 crore.
O Romeo recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 23.26% on Saturday. The film began with a modest 10.24% occupancy in the morning shows, which improved significantly to 22.13% in the afternoon. Footfalls picked up further during the evening, reaching 26.79%, before peaking at 33.87% in the night shows.
However, even as the film witnessed a gradual uptick in theatre turnout, it has emerged that ticketing platform BookMyShow has disabled O Romeo’s ratings and reviews following a court order. According to reports, the measure was implemented to curb organised negative campaigns targeting the film.
Earlier, the makers of Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, which released in theatres on January 12 this year, had adopted a similar approach.
O Romeo, produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, also stars Nana Patekar, Vikrant Massey, Disha Patani, Tamannaah Bhatia, Farida Jalal and Avinash Tiwary in key roles.
