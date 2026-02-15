O’Romeo Box Office Collection Day 2: Shahid Kapoor-starrer earns over Rs 20 crore; reviews and ratings disabled on BookMyShow

O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 2: O Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles, was released on February 13. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the romantic action thriller opened on a positive note at the box office, collecting Rs 8.5 crore on Friday. On Saturday, the Vishal Bhardwaj directorial witnessed a strong 44.12% jump, earning Rs 12.25 crore. The film’s total net collection in India now stands at Rs 20.75 crore.

O Romeo recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 23.26% on Saturday. The film began with a modest 10.24% occupancy in the morning shows, which improved significantly to 22.13% in the afternoon. Footfalls picked up further during the evening, reaching 26.79%, before peaking at 33.87% in the night shows.