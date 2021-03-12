Oprah Winfrey asks Priyanka Chopra about her family plans: ‘You and Nick hope to have a family?’

After an interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the American TV show host Oprah Winfrey is all set to interview Indian global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas for her show Super Soul. On the show, the actor will discuss her memoir Unfinished, her journey of self-discovery and her personal life.

A short teaser of the show, has Winfrey asking PeeCee about her family plans. She says, “You and Nick (Jonas) hope to have a family one day?” As the talk show host says this, the actor looks nervous.

A couple of years ago, Priyanka Chopra had mentioned her fondness for kids in an interview with People magazine. She then said, “I am a very live in the today, maximum live in the next two months kind of person. But in 10 years, I definitely want to have kids. That is, it’s going to happen in the next 10 years. Well, hopefully, earlier than that. I’m very fond of children and I want to be able to do that.”

Announcing the series, Super Soul, Winfrey says in the teaser, “I just love being able to have thought provoking, hard expanding talks with people who inspire us all, think about the deeper meaning of life, that’s why I am excited to announce Super Soul has a brand new home on Discovery Plus, an exciting season of brand new interviews.”

The series Super Soul will also include intimate conversations between Oprah Winfrey and celebrities like Sharon Stone, Julianna Margulies, Martha Beck, Jon Meacham, and Chip & Joanna Gaines among others.