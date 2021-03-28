Oprah Winfrey asked Aishwarya Rai why she has never kissed on screen, Abhishek Bachchan’s answer had everyone in splits

Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Priyanka Chopra was all the buzz recently. In 2009, she had sat down with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan for an interview after their wedding and the discussion had made to the headlines.

Oprah had asked why Aishwarya, despite a successful career of so many years and foray in Hollywood, has decided to have a no-kissing clause. “I understand you have never been kissed on camera,” she had asked the former Miss World. In her reply, Aishwarya had laughed and said ‘Go on baby’ after which Abhishek gave her a peck on the cheek.

As everyone laughed, Abhishek said, “Not a lot of it happens on camera in India as openly as it does in West. It is not about will it be accepted or not, it is not required. A lot of Indian audience doesn’t think it is required. To put it this way, if we make up a scene, boy meets girl, they fall in love, they want to express their love and they kiss. In India, we will have a song. They have this intimate moment, and cut, you are in the middle of the mountains and you are singing and dancing.” With Oprah and the audience in splits, the actor insisted that he will rather have the song any day as it was far more interesting.

Oprah had also asked Abhishek how he popped the question to Aishwarya. “I was filming in New York for a movie and I used to stand on the balcony of my hotel room and wish that one day, it would be nice if I was together with her, married. So, I took her to the very same balcony and asked her to marry me,” Abhishek said as Aishwarya added, “It was very sweet. It was very real at the same time.”