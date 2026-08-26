Operation Safed Sagar actor Abhay Verma recalls getting Rs 800-a-day in Hrithik’s Super 30

Abhay Verma is currently earning praise for his performance as Flying Officer Rajpal Singh Dhaliwal, aka Dhali, in Netflix’s Operation Safed Sagar. But the actor started his journey as a junior artiste in Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30.

In a conversation with Mashable India, Abhay looked back at the days when he was still trying to find his footing as an actor. He revealed that he earned Rs 800 a day while working as a junior artiste on Vikas Bahl’s 2019 film.

“I started as a junior artiste in Super 30 for Rs 800 a day. You would stand in line for two hours, get your money, and then take a train home, which would take another two hours. By the time you fell asleep, it was already time to wake up and go back to the shoot,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

Abhay Verma also recalled that Vikas Bahl recently texted him unexpectedly and asked him to meet. Before going, Abhay told his mother that the director of Super 30 had reached out to him.

“Vikas Bahl met me a few days ago. He randomly texted me and asked me to meet him. I first told my mother, ‘Vikas Bahl, the director of Super 30, has messaged me and asked me to meet him.’ So I went to meet him. We sat down and had a great conversation for about half an hour. We spoke about Munjya and discussed future projects.”

During the meeting, Abhay told Vikas that they had worked together before and showed him a clip from Super 30 in which he appears for barely a second.

“Then I showed him a photograph and said, ‘Sir, you are my first director. This is our second meeting.’ He said, ‘No, man, I am meeting you for the first time.’ I told him, ‘Sir, I was a junior artiste in Super 30. I have this small clip — there is a song in it and I appear for one second.’ I showed him the clip, and Vikas sir became emotional after watching it.”

Story continues below this ad

ALSO READ: Toxic movie review: Yash-starrer is full of sound and fury, signifying little

Abhay Verma watched Hrithik Roshan closely

He remembers being surrounded by huge crowds while working on Super 30, and using the opportunity to quietly observe Hrithik Roshan at work.

“There would be crowds of 500 or 200 people. I would stand to the side and watch Hrithik sir — what he was doing in the shot, how he was doing it. He was completely submerged in his role.”

In Operation Safed Sagar, Netflix’s six-episode drama inspired by the Indian Air Force’s role in the 1999 Kargil War, Abhay Verma plays Dhali, one of the young pilots at the heart of the story. In July 1999, Dhaliwal flew four operational combat missions under extremely demanding conditions, navigating the Himalayan terrain at night and accurately delivering weapons on designated enemy targets. His action during the operation earned him the Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry).

Story continues below this ad

Dhaliwal later became part of the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team. He died in a training accident in 2009, aged 35.

On the work fron, Abhay Verma will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s King. Speaking about his experience of meeting his idol, he earlier told ABP News, “In the beginning, I had this jittery feeling thinking, ‘I hope one day Shah Rukh sir knows that a guy named Abhay Varma exists.’ At the very least, I wanted him to know my name or maybe just see me once. But when I actually met him, when he hugged me and asked how I was, and asked if I had travelled comfortably, it felt like I had reached my personal retirement stage. I couldn’t have asked for more from God.”