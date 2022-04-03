Operation Romeo: Neeraj Pandey backs film on moral policing, says ‘Audience will be able to relate to all the characters’

A man and a woman in a car are about to kiss when there is violent banging on the door. It is sub-inspector Jadhav, who feels that the couple is a threat to the moral fabric of society. The scene from the upcoming film Operation Romeo reflects experiences that many couples have had across the country.

The trailer of Operation Romeo was launched on Friday at DY Patil B-School Campus by the entire star-cast of the film. “Everyone has experienced moral policing of varying intensities in their lives at least once and that’s the reason we thought to make a film on it. The plot is intense and based on a specific incident but the audience will be able to relate to all the characters,” says Neeraj Pandey, one of the producers.

Operation Romeo is directed by Shashant Shah. Produced by Friday Filmworks and Reliance Entertainment, the film stars Bhumika Chawla and Sidhant Gupta in the lead roles. Pandey is best known for critically acclaimed films like A Wednesday, Baby and Special 26.

Sharad Kelkar, who plays sub-inspector Jadhav, said at the press conference, “The role is unique. It was difficult for me to portray a character who is totally opposite to the kind of person I am.” Bhumika Chawla of Tere Naam fame is returning to Bollywood after three years, as a Maharashtrian woman married to sub-inspector Jadhav. “Throughout my career in Bollywood and the South, I have never done such a role. It is my first time in the role of a Marathi housewife,” she said.

Vedika Pinto, seen in Ritviz’s Liggi, and television actor Sidhant Gupta, who are debuting with Operation Romeo expressed their excitement. Gupta said, “In television, you cannot explore your creativity the way you can in a film.” Pinto added, “I have grown up watching movies and I always feel cinema has that power to change society.”