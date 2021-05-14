‘Only those who work make mistakes’: Anupam Kher after his ‘image-building’ comment

Anupam Kher shared a few lines of verse on his Twitter handle that seem to be related to his recent NDTV interview. (Photo: anupampkher/Instagram)

A couple of days after Anupam Kher’s interview in which he was critical of the central government’s handling of Covid-19, the actor has shared a few lines of verse on his Twitter handle that seem to be related to the interview.

The lines are in Hindi and read as follows:

“गलती उन्हीं से होती है

जो काम करते हैं,

निकम्मों की ज़िंदगी तो

दूसरों की बुराई खोजने में ही

ख़त्म हो जाती है..:)”

The tweet can be roughly translated as: “Only those who work make mistakes. Ne’er-do-wells spend their lives only pointing out faults in others.”

In the interview Anupam Kher gave to NDTV, the actor said a lot of criticism levelled against the government was valid. The remarks were surprising for many and were much discussed on social media sites as Kher has been seen as a proponent for PM Narendra Modi and his government.

Kher told NDTV, “I think the criticism is valid in lots of cases. Only an inhuman person will not get affected by the bodies floating (in the rivers).”

The remark was related to the visuals of dead bodies found floating in Ganges and other rivers, leading many to think they were people who died of Covid-19.

But he had also said that other political parties should not gain from the government’s failings.

“But for another political party to use it for their gain, I think that is also not right. I think we should, as people, get angry. It is important to hold the government responsible for what’s happening. Somewhere they have slipped. It is time for them to understand that there is much more to life than just image building maybe,” the actor added.