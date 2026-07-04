Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
‘Only Ramayana Part 1 filmed until now,’ reveals Kajal Aggarwal: ‘Amazing to work with Yash’
Kajal Aggarwal, who plays Mandodari in Nitesh Tiwari's two-part epic Ramayana, said they have only filmed the first part of the film so far.
Actor Kajal Aggarwal recently revealed that she has a limited role Ramayana Part 1, since the portions set in Lanka feature less in the first part of Nitesh Tiwari’s two-part epic. She plays the role of Mandodari, Ravana’s wife, in the film. Yash played the role of Ravana in the film.
“We’ve only filmed part one and of course, Lanka is lesser in that, and I am Mandodari. So my role is obviously very limited,” she told Zoom. “Regardless of that, it’s been wonderful. It’s been an amazing experience to just be a part of something, a magnum opus which is going to be a world film. World cinema is a fantastic feeling and I’m just really grateful that I’m a part of something which is so close to our hearts.”
Speaking about her bond with the source material, the actor said the story is woven into how her generation grew up. “Ramayanam is like every house’s story,” she said. “That is something we’ve grown up every Sunday watching on Doordarshan. So for me it’s something that’s so important culturally, spiritually. I feel so connected with the story and with everything that we are doing.”
Her Doordarshan reference points to Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, the late-1980s series that drew the country to its television sets every Sunday morning.
Also Read: Ramayana is IMDb’s most-awaited film of 2026, King and Alpha make it to top five
Kajal also spoke about Yash, who plays Ravana opposite her Mandodari and co-produces the film with Namit Malhotra. “He’s a wonderful actor. I’ve always admired his work and it was amazing to work with him on this particular project,” she said. “He’s so invested in the film as well. So I just think it’s really exciting for all of us. He’s extremely professional and of course immensely talented.”
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and mounted under Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. Part 1 is scheduled to release on Diwali 2026, with Part 2 to follow on Diwali 2027.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05