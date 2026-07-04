‘Only Ramayana Part 1 filmed until now,’ reveals Kajal Aggarwal: ‘Amazing to work with Yash’

Actor Kajal Aggarwal recently revealed that she has a limited role Ramayana Part 1, since the portions set in Lanka feature less in the first part of Nitesh Tiwari’s two-part epic. She plays the role of Mandodari, Ravana’s wife, in the film. Yash played the role of Ravana in the film.

“We’ve only filmed part one and of course, Lanka is lesser in that, and I am Mandodari. So my role is obviously very limited,” she told Zoom. “Regardless of that, it’s been wonderful. It’s been an amazing experience to just be a part of something, a magnum opus which is going to be a world film. World cinema is a fantastic feeling and I’m just really grateful that I’m a part of something which is so close to our hearts.”