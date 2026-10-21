‘Only God saved Tiger Shroff’: Raj Babbar says won’t politicise issue, attacks government

On Sunday, October 18, three men allegedly opened fire at Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai’s Juhu area as he was leaving a football ground. The actor escaped with minor abrasions, but his driver and a bystander, named Umesh Chauhan, vlogger, sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital. The three suspects were subsequently arrested in Kota, Rajasthan, in connection with the case.

Actor and Congress leader Raj Babbar has reacted to the attack, saying that the actor is like family to him. Speaking to PTI, the veteran actor said that he shares a close bond with Tiger’s father, Jackie Shroff, and was relieved that the actor escaped the bullet, and is fine. “I do not want to politicise this issue as he is like a part of my family. Jackie is also my friend and one of my very close associates. His child is like my child. God has saved his life,” Raj said. However, his primary concern was for Tiger, whom he considers a part of his family.