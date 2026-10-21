‘Only God saved Tiger Shroff’: Raj Babbar says won’t politicise issue, attacks government

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On Sunday, October 18, three men allegedly opened fire at Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai’s Juhu area as he was leaving a football ground. The actor escaped with minor abrasions, but his driver and a bystander, named Umesh Chauhan, vlogger, sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital. The three suspects were subsequently arrested in Kota, Rajasthan, in connection with the case.
Actor and Congress leader Raj Babbar has reacted to the attack, saying that the actor is like family to him. Speaking to PTI, the veteran actor said that he shares a close bond with Tiger’s father, Jackie Shroff, and was relieved that the actor escaped the bullet, and is fine. “I do not want to politicise this issue as he is like a part of my family. Jackie is also my friend and one of my very close associates. His child is like my child. God has saved his life,” Raj said. However, his primary concern was for Tiger, whom he considers a part of his family.
VIDEO | Gurugram: Congress leader Raj Babbar on Tiger Shroff attack case, says, “I do not want to politicise this issue as he is like a part of my family. Jackie is also my friend and one of my very close associates. His child is like my child. God has saved his life. Crime and drugs have increased wherever the BJP is in power, in whichever state you look at, and perhaps the government itself has stepped back from taking measures to control this.”
(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd)
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 21, 2026
The incident sent shockwaves through the film industry, with several celebrities expressing concern for Tiger and his family. Suniel Shetty, who shares a close bond with Jackie, said that the incident was deeply worrying and could have happened to anyone. “The whole world loves Tiger and Jackie Dada, and if something like this can happen to him, it could happen to anyone,” Suniel said. He also expressed relief that Tiger was safe and shared that the actor’s driver was recovering.
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Vidyut Jammwal also expressed concern for Tiger and questioned the response of his fans who were present at the scene. He urged Mumbai Police to ensure that such an incident does not happen again.
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Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma also reacted, describing the incident as a disturbing development.
What happened with @iTIGERSHROFF is a never before seen phenomenon ..Instead of killings relating to extortion , contract murders , settlements etc , for the first time ever , they seem to be wanting to kill for vanity and pride😳😳😳
— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 19, 2026
Tiger Shroff’s team warns against fake reports
Amid the concern surrounding the attack, Tiger Shroff’s team issued a statement warning against fabricated stories, AI-generated videos and unauthorised claims being circulated on social media in the actor’s name. The team clarified that Tiger had not issued any statement, released any videos or authorised any communication regarding the incident or its developments. It also urged media outlets and social media pages to verify information before publishing it, warning that legal action could be taken against those spreading fabricated content.
Security tightened at Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar’s homes
The incident has also raised fresh concerns about the safety of Bollywood celebrities. Security has been increased outside Salman Khan’s residence. At Akshay Kumar’s Juhu residence, bulletproof glass shields are being installed. Police presence and patrolling have also been increased around the homes of Aamir Khan and filmmaker Rohit Shetty.
This attack has prompted renewed concern across the film industry about the safety of actors and their families.