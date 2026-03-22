Only 60% brutality is shown in Dhurandhar 2, says action director Aejaz Gulab: ‘Aditya Dhar wanted things to look manly, said think as brutal as you can’

Anyone who has watched the Dhurandhar franchise—both the prequel and the latest sequel—knows that the films are relentlessly high on action from start to finish. The intense brutality has drawn criticism from some quarters, with several viewers admitting they had to look away during certain scenes. For action enthusiasts, however, it has been nothing short of a spectacle. At the heart of this visceral storytelling is action director Aejaz Gulab, who recently revealed that director Aditya Dhar gave the team complete freedom to push the boundaries of brutality.

Speaking to Hindi Rush, Aejaz shared, “We had shot all the brutality in detail, but what you see in the film is just 60%. Since we’re in the OTT era and kids may eventually watch it, we had to tone it down.”