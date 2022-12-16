scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Onir takes on troll who said how Ranveer Singh ‘allowed’ Deepika Padukone to do Besharam Rang, Swara Bhasker defends Pathaan

Swara Bhasker has questioned politicians from the ruling party amid 'Besharam Rang' song controversy involving Deepika Padukone's orange bikini. Onir also took on a troll.

Swara Bhasker- Sherlyn ChopraSwara Bhasker and Sherlyn Chopra have shared their opinion on 'Besharam Rang' controversy. (Photos: Swara Bhasker, Sherlyn Chopra/ Instagram)
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone‘s song ‘Besharam Rang‘ has landed in a controversy after its release earlier this week. After the song got caught in a political controversy and people started questioning Deepika’s choice of an orange outfit in the song, Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker has come out in her defence.

Swara took to Twitter to support Deepika Padukone and called out trolls attacking the Pathaan star-cast. She also criticised the Madhya Pradesh home minister for suggesting that they’ll ban Pathaan in the state if the songs ‘costumes and scenes’ are not corrected.

Sharing a screenshot that states that the Madhya Pradesh may ban the release of SRK’s upcoming film Pathaan’s ‘Besharam Rang’ song, Swara wrote, “Miliye humare desh ke sattadhari netaon se. Abhinetriyon ke kapde dekhne se fursat milti to kya pata kuch kar bhi lete?!? 🙏🏽🤷🏽‍♀️😬 (Meet the ruling politicians of our country.. If you had free time to look at the clothes of actresses, who knows, you would have done some work too?!?).”

Earlier this week, MP minister Dr Narottam Mishra had called the song objectionable for its visuals and costumes. He had said, “The costumes are highly objectionable and the song has been shot with a dirty mindset. The scenes and costumes of the songs should be corrected, otherwise, whether the film should be allowed in Madhya Pradesh or not, it would be a matter of consideration.”.”

While Swara has supported Deepika Padukone and SRK’s song, actor Sherlyn Chopra criticised the actor and called Deepika a “sympathiser of tukde tukde gang”.

Also read |Kolkata Film Festival: Amitabh Bachchan flags free speech, Shah Rukh Khan the ‘narrowness’ driving social media

Talking to India Today, Sherlyn said, “Deepika Padukone, the sympathiser of Tukde Tukde gang gyrating in a saffron coloured bikini in a film song titled ‘Besharam Rang’ is most certainly not acceptable to the millions of Hindus who consider saffron as the colour of purity, faith & devotion.”

She added, “I completely agree with Narottam Mishra ji, Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh, who upon being asked about Aamir Khan doing Kalash Pooja and Shah Rukh Khan offering prayers to Vaishnodevi Maa, said that people can offer prayers to whomsoever they believe in but at the same time, they must be mindful of other peoples’ beliefs and sentiments.”

Filmmakers Prakash Raj and Onir have supported the song. Onir slammed a Twitter user who questioned Ranveer Singh for allowing Deepika to wear an orange bikini, and wrote, “Yucks .., sick mentality . Use of words like ‘allows’, ‘ tolerate” shows that he belongs to that tribe of men who thinks a husband owns the women . And only a vulgar mindset could make a montage like this . Retired and now nothing better to do than zoom in pics n spread hate.”

Actor and filmmaker Prakash Raj was one of the first celebs to voice his support for Deepika and SRK over the song controversy. He had called the controversy, “Disgusting … How long should we tolerate these ..Colour Blind #AndhBhakts .. #justasking.”

 

 

 

 

First published on: 16-12-2022 at 01:36:49 pm
