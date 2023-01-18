Onir says after he supported Pathaan’s Besharam Rang, his event was cancelled: ‘I don’t like the song but…’

Filmmaker Onir, who was recently invited to a literary festival in Bhopal, has said that the event got cancelled at the last moment. However, the director said that the festival got cancelled after he spoke up against people who were trolling Pathaan song Besharam Rang while targeting star Deepika Padukone’s attire and dance steps in it.

“Someone asked me if this (the cancellation) was a repercussion of my tweet on the controversy over Besharam song from Pathaan. I don’t like the song, but I will speak up for something that is wrong. I don’t see my colleagues commenting. I have had a few people inboxing me, and I am like… Your love in the inbox means nothing, if you cannot come out and stand by me out in the open,” PTI quoted the director as saying.

For the uninitiated, Onir had called out a netizen who had trolled the song and Deepika. The user had written in a comment, “What kind of a husband allows or tolerates public molestation of his wife for a few bucks? Just asking !!!” Onir had then clapped back at the person, writing, “Yucks .., sick mentality. Use of words like ‘allows’, ‘ tolerate’ shows that he belongs to that tribe of men who thinks an husband owns the women. And only a vulgar mindset could make a montage like this. Retired and now nothing better to do than zoom in pics n spread hate…Can’t imagine that the most important thing to debate for a bunch of politicians (whose claim to fame is propagating hate and dividing the country & instigating violence) & the mainstream media is the costume worn by two actors for a song!”

Pathaan song Besharam Rang has been courting controversy ever since it released a few weeks ago. At first, a section of right-wing outfits and BJP members objected to the track owing to the kind and colour of attire donned by Deepika, and then a few came forward and questioned the choreography of the song, labelling it inappropriate. Since then, censor board has suggested a few cuts be made to the Vishal-Shekhar number, but has not specified what exactly they want to be removed or edited from it.

Pathaan, helmed by Siddharth Anand, marks the comeback of superstar Shah Rukh Khan after a gap of over four years. It also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.

Pathaan releases in cinemas on January 25.