Onir’s Instagram hacked, filmmaker asks followers not to reply to DMs

Friday, February 18, 2022
By: PTI | Mumbai |
February 18, 2022 12:22:10 pm
Filmmaker OnirOnir is known for his National Award winning 2011 feature I Am. (Photo: IamOnir/Twitter)

Filmmaker Onir has revealed that his Instagram account has been hacked and that he is yet to regain control of it. In a Twitter post on Friday, the director said it has been 48 hours since his account was compromised.

“Been more than 48 hours since my Instagram has been hacked. At least I am back on Twitter after 24 hours, thanks to @TwitterSupport but @instagram @Meta seems to take ages to act in spite of me sending all verification details,” the 52-year-old director wrote.

On Thursday, the filmmaker had tweeted that his Twitter account had also been hacked and it took him 24 hours to get it back. In a follow up tweet, Onir had asked his followers to not reply to any direct messages from his Instagram account as it was compromised.

The filmmaker is known for movies like My Brother… Nikhil and his National Award winning 2011 feature I Am.

