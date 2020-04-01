Onir encourages budding filmmakers to make short movies in lockdown period

Filmmaker Onir took to Twitter to make the announcement (Photo: Instagram/onir). Filmmaker Onir took to Twitter to make the announcement (Photo: Instagram/onir).

Director Onir has invited budding filmmakers to utilise their time in the lockdown to make a short film indoors, which he and Sanjay Suri will judge.

The director said one must “explore their creative energy during lockdown time”.

“#day12ofsocialdistancing. If you are getting frustrated Indoors, if you ever wanted to make a film, if you are an aspiring film maker, use this time Make a 2min film Theme -TOMORROW THE FILM HAS TO BE SHOT STRICTLY INDOORS FLOWING ALL LOCKDOWN GUIDLINES. Practice Social Distancing,” Onir wrote on Twitter.

The filmmaker said every week there will be a new theme and the film can be fiction or non-fiction but the duration should be of two minutes and it has to be shot indoors, given the lockdown guidelines.

The contest will be judged by both Onir and Sanjay and three best films of the week will be featured on his social media platforms but the contestants can’t share their films on individual public platforms before the announcement.

Once the lockdown ends on April 14, the best film will be announced with the winner getting a chance to work on Onir’s next project.

