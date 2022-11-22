scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

Pankaj Tripathi’s advice to Bollywood aspirants: ‘Don’t get into acting just for money and fame’

In an interview at 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Pankaj Tripathi got candid about his journey so far and how he reached the pinnacle of his career with no godfather in the industry.

Pankaj Tripathi during his masterclass session at IFFI53 in Goa.

One of the finest actors working in the Hindi film industry today is Pankaj Tripathi. From featuring in blink-and-miss role in Run (2004) to headlining mainstream projects like Mirzapur, Ludo, Kaagaz and Criminal Justice, the 47-year-old, who hails from a village in Bihar, has definitely come a long way.

In a tete-a-tete with ANI during 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Pankaj got candid about his journey so far and how he reached the pinnacle of his career with no godfather in the industry. “I come from a very simple family. I belong to a village where we even struggled to get the basic facility of electricity but we were happy. I was living far from the world of acting and now my entire life is all about acting. My love for cinema developed organically. I used to watch plays in my hometown.. that’s when I actually developed major interest in theatre and then I moved to Delhi and joined National School Of Drama (NSD). After a few years, I went to the city of dreams Mumbai and since then I have been learning the craft of cinema and trying my best to showcase my skills via my acting on screen. This journey is beyond any dream I saw,” Pankaj said.

Also Read |Pankaj Tripathi wants to 'break out of his comfort zone', explains what star fees means to him

He feels it’s his roots that actually helped him carve a niche in the film industry. “One should never forget their roots. If you forget your roots then it becomes difficult to survive. Be it a person or a story or a plant, everything in this world is rooted. Whatever I am today is all because of my roots,” Pankaj emphasised.

As today many young aspiring actors look up to Pankaj as their role model, he shared a golden piece of advice for all. “One should never get into this profession only for money and fame. First understand why you want to come here ( in film industry).. understand your love, your needs. Kaam dil se karoge paisa zarur miljaega life me (Money will eventually come to you at one point),” he added, recalling his first paycheck.

“I still remember my first paycheck was of Rs 1700 for a brief TV stint,” he shared.

Over fifteen years into his film industry career, with a repertoire full of path-breaking roles, Pankaj, undoubtedly, set a benchmark in Hindi cinema.

First published on: 22-11-2022 at 03:13:20 pm
