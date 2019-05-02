Anupam Kher starrer One Day Justice Delivered to release on June 14

Toggle Menu
One Day: Justice Delivered evolves around a crime branch special officer, who investigates the serial disappearance of high profile individuals in a state capital. Anupam Kher essays the role of a lawyer in the film, also starring Esha Gupta.

Anupam Kher and Esha Gupta in one day: justice delivered
One Day: Justice Delivered is set to release on June 14.

Anupam Kher and Esha Gupta-starrer One Day: Justice Delivered will hit the theatres countrywide on June 14.

The film, directed by Ashok Nanda, revolves around a crime branch special officer, who investigates the serial disappearance of high profile individuals in a state capital.

Gupta portrays a cop in the movie, while Kher essays the role of a lawyer.

“One Day… is a crime suspense drama with lots of twists and turns. All the actors have portrayed their characters very well. We are happy to announce that the movie is releasing June 14 and we hope the audience would like it,” Co-producer Swati Singh said in a statement here.

Produced by Ketan Patel and Singh, One Day: Justice Delivered also stars Zarina Wahab, Kumud Mishra, Zakir Hussain and Rajesh Sharma, among others.

