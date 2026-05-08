One contract ruined Salman Khan’s heroine Chandni’s career; she now teaches dance in America

Around 35 years ago, a young actress arrived in Bollywood with a dream debut that many newcomers could only fantasise about. Her debut film Sanam Bewafa (1991) opposite Salman Khan earned a staggering Rs 12 crore gross in India — a massive number for that era — and emerged as a superhit at the box office. Overnight, Chandni aka Navodita Sharma became the industry’s newest sensation. Producers reportedly lined up outside her home, eager to sign the fresh-faced actress for their next big projects.

She had beauty, screen presence, grace and immense potential. But unlike many star kids, Chandni had no film background, no industry connections and no “Godfather” guiding her through the ruthless world of Bollywood. And one decision ended up costing her the very career that had just begun soaring.

According to Tabassum Talkies, Chandni signed a three-year exclusive contract with filmmaker Saawan Kumar Tak, the director of Sanam Bewafa. The contract allegedly barred her from working with any other producer during that period. What seemed like a promising opportunity soon turned into a nightmare.

The problem? Saawan Kumar Tak reportedly did not make another film with her during those three years, while the restrictive contract prevented Chandni from signing films with anyone else. As offers kept slipping away, her rising stardom slowly began fading. By the time she requested the filmmaker to dissolve the agreement, the damage had already been done.

When Chandni finally became free from the contract, Bollywood had moved on. The actress who was once considered the next big leading lady suddenly began getting second-lead roles, while newer actresses took centre stage.

ALSO READ | From Salman Khan’s heroine at 16 to running a tiffin service for a few hundred rupees: Pooja Dadwal’s story of survival

She went on to work alongside stars like Akshay Kumar and Anil Kapoor, but the opportunities no longer carried the same promise. The lead heroine dream had faded before it could truly flourish. Realising her Bollywood journey was no longer heading where she had once imagined, Chandni made a life-changing decision.

Story continues below this ad

She married US-based businessman Satish Sharma and moved to Florida.

Even after marriage, Chandni appeared in a few projects, including 1942: A Love Story and Ikke Pe Ikka, but nothing managed to revive her career. Eventually, work stopped coming her way completely.

But Chandni refused to become just another forgotten actress from the ’90s.

A trained classical dancer, she reinvented herself in an entirely new country and retained her original name — Navodita Sharma. She launched her own dance academy, C Studios, and quietly built a successful second innings away from the glamour of Bollywood. Through her academy, she blends classical, traditional and Bollywood dance with Latin and hip-hop influences, making Indian dance more relatable and exciting for younger generations abroad.

Story continues below this ad

According to her LinkedIn profile, Chandni has been heading the institution for over 15 years. A section of her profile states: “Her background in Bollywood as the leading actress with stars such as Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Anil Kapoor, have given her insight into the entertainment aspect of dance and performance.”

Today, her students and performers have showcased their talent at venues including Disney, Hard Rock Live at Universal Studios, weddings, conventions and even NBA games.

She also created “Bollywood Magic,” a cultural partnership with the Orlando Magic that organised events at the Amway Center to promote Indian music, dance and fashion to a wider audience in the US.

Beyond dance and entertainment, Chandni also embraced philanthropy. Over the years, she has donated to children’s hospitals and community-based non-profit organisations, including hospitals in Florida and Miami.

Story continues below this ad

Her Bollywood dream may have ended too soon, but Chandni’s story proves that sometimes, life’s biggest setbacks quietly lead to its most meaningful reinventions.