Once Again trailer: This Shefali Shah and Neeraj Kabi film will remind you of The Lunchbox

Once Again trailer: Shefali Shah and Neeraj Kabi star in this soulful love story.

It’s quite rare for popular Hindi cinema to give us a love story of two middle-aged characters. However, when presented aesthetically, these stories intrigue us. Such is the case with the trailer of Once Again that stars Shefali Shah and Neeraj Kabi.

Shefali Shah plays a businesswoman who has a tiffin supplying business. Neeraj Kabi, a famous artiste, is one of her clients and the two develop a relationship over food and notes they exchange with the tiffins. She is also the widowed mother of a boy, played by Priyanshu Painyuli of Bhavesh Joshi Superhero fame. But when word gets out that she might be involved with another man, she is subjected to ridicule by the society.

Neeraj Kabi plays a renowned actor who is also a father. His loneliness is concealed from the world, but he can somehow be himself in her company. Trouble begins when he finds it difficult to introduce her to the world. Neeraj recently received a lot of acclaim for his character Parulkar in the Netflix series Sacred Games.

Watch the trailer of Once Again here:

The two actors seem like they are at ease with each other and their performance in the two-and-a-half minute trailer has really intrigued us. Once Again is written and directed by Kanwal Sethi and also stars Rasika Duggal and Bidita Bag. The film is an Indo-German production.

The film’s trailer is a strong reminder of The Lunchbox but Shefali Shah assures that Once again is a different film. She told Mumbai Mirror, “Food does play an important part in our film too and we know that people will initially point to the resemblance. However, the flavour of our film is different and you will realise it while watching the film.”

