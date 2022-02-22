On Sooraj Barjatya’s birthday, sister Chanda launches help-culture app

Sooraj Barjatya’s sister Chanda Barjatya Surana is not just a trained dancer and enthusiastic musician, but also a tech star. On Tuesday, on the occasion of her brother’s birthday, she launched a help-culture app TellaTina. She terms it as a platform ‘for safe and trusted like-minded friends across the globe looking to share and seek helpful information on anything they require’.

In a statement, Chanda said that TellaTina is a unique platform that generates responses from first-hand experiences by its members, in order to help another. “There are no biases, no cuts or commissions, nor any vested interests by anybody on this platform. With a high profile membership, no cell numbers or email addresses are disclosed in the app with global interest groups on varied subjects such as spirituality, dream analysis, finance etc. advisory board and panel of experts boasts of renowned names with years of experience and expertise in their various fields,” she added.

Chanda chose to run the platform purely on an invitation basis for three years to let it grow slowly and steadily, and in an organic way. Today the global platform is seeing a growth in members and applications, yet maintaining privacy.

The proud brother Sooraj R Barjatya shared that their father always encouraged them to help people. He added that while using technology, Chanda has followed the same traditional values of the family in her app. The filmmaker said, “Chanda has successfully built a pure and clean help culture app in a space where one can be safe to meet anyone in the world over the past three years despite lockdown and pandemic. The tagline itself says ‘a group of people who are happy to give and receive.’ It is. So many of our friends and relatives have already benefited from the app. And now, soon, her premium version TellaTina Crown is to be announced taking her venture to another level. I am very proud of this venture of hers and wish her all the best and hope many more such people come together to help each other. I think it is the greatest form of Seva and Satkarma.”

The app was officially announced on Tuesday at the Rajshri Productions office. Popular television couple Manish Raisinghan and Sangeeta Chauhan also graced the event. For the founder, these are nothing but small milestones as she walks towards her destination. ” The idea is to create a movement that is universal and helps you receive and give without being trolled or hounded at any point in time for your actions, an app where your privacy is sacrosanct and where entry will be only by invitation. A lot of our members are happy being anonymous and lend a helping hand whenever needed by others. The ‘live to give and live to help’ thought is our mantra to success,” she added.

Apart from brother Sooraj Barjatya, Chanda also received wishes and blessings from Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Ashutosh Rana and Renuka Shahane, who used and gained benefits from the TellaTina app.