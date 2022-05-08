On Mother’s Day, Malaika Arora remembers the promise she made to herself on Arhaan’s birth: ‘Won’t lose my identity’

Malaika Arora is celebrating Mother’s Day by remembering how she continued to remain a hands-on mother for her son Arhaan and managed to balance her work life. On Sunday, Malaika Arora shared Humans of Bombay’s post in which she recalled how she made and lived up to the promise of not losing her identity in the process of being a mother. She recalled how when she was expecting Arhaan, people said her career would come to an end. “Back then, after marriage, you’d barely see an actress on screen. But being raised by women who advocated being independent, I knew motherhood just meant I was to essay one more role—the role of mom! I worked through my pregnancy—shuttling shows, & rehearsals. And when Arhaan was born, I promised to give him the world. I also promised myself—I won’t lose my identity in the process of being a mom. Ever since, I’ve lived up to both the promises,” Malaika said in the post.

She recalled that in two months of bringing Arhaan into this world, she gathered the strength to perform at an award show and signed ‘Kaal Dhamaal’ song in Karan Johar’s production venture Kaal. However, she admitted of suffering through the “working mom guilt,” but also thanked her family, including Arbaaz Khan, who always had her back.

“I maximized my time with Arhaan. Every morning, I’d sing Malayalam songs to him, the ones my mom sang to me. Then, I’d strap him on & run errands before heading to work. And I always made it back home in time to read to him. I also had a solid support system in my family. And even Arbaaz & I had set rules—one parent was always present. No PTMs, or annual shows were missed. And I always picked him up or dropped him off at school. Soon, it became the highlight of my day. I spoke to Arhaan about everything,” Malaika continued.

Malaika said Arhaan was quite understanding during the phase of her separation from Arbaaz. And over the years, he has become her “dearest friend.”

“Today, Arhaan is my dearest friend. The morning singing routine has now transitioned into a Sunday cooking ritual. And now that he’s away studying, we keep DM-ing recipes to each other. I miss him; the empty nest syndrome is real, but it’s a good thing I kept my 2nd promise—to not lose my identity in the process of being a mom. I’ve my work, my friends & my life. So, live your dream—go after that job, leave if you’re in an unhappy marriage, & prioritize yourself. Being a mom doesn’t mean you stop being you. Motherhood is not the end. Treat it as a comma, but never as a full stop,” she concluded in the post.