On Mother’s Day, Akshay Kumar hugs his mom, Twinkle Khanna shares a moment with Dimple Kapadia. See photos

Akshay Kumar shared a picture with his mother on Mother's Day while Twinkle Khanna spent the day with Dimple Kapadia. (Photo: Akshay Kumar/Instagram, Twinkle Khanna/Instagram)

“There is no one like a mother.” That was the message of actor Akshay Kumar as he shared a special Mother’s Day post for his mom, Aruna Bhatia. The mother-son duo could be seen hugging as they looked at the camera. His wife, author Twinkle Khanna, also spent a day with mother Dimple Kapadia and shared a glimpse of it in a post dedicated to the veteran actor.

“Mothers’s Day spent in the best way possible in these circumstances. We both can’t keep our hands still. She is sketching, I am doing my embroidery and we continue chatting all through. #HappyMothersday,” Twinkle wrote with the photo featuring her with Dimple.

Akshay, writing in Punjabi, said, “Maa warga koi nahi #MothersDay.”

Akshay tested positive for the coronavirus last month and was also hospitalised. He returned home a few days later and Twinkle had updated that the actor was now recovered. The two have also contributed to India’s fight against Covid-19.

The two have contributed monetarily and also donated hundred oxygen concentrators to an organisation. The actor-turned-writer had shared, “Wonderful news-Dr Drashnika Patel & Dr Govind Bankani of London Elite Health through Daivik Foundation are donating 120 oxygen concentrators and as @akshaykumar and I have managed to get our hands on 100 as well, we have a total of 220.Thank you for the leads. Let’s all do our bit.” They have also contributed Rs 1 crore to Gautam Gambhir Foundation. “Every help in this gloom comes as a ray of hope. Thanks a lot @akshaykumar for committing Rs 1 crore to #GGF for food, meds and oxygen for the needy! God bless,” the cricketer-turned-politician had said in a social media post.