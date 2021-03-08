On International Women’s Day, Hrithik Roshan gives shoutout to niece: ‘Her existence drives me to follow my heart’

Hrithik Roshan has the sweetest things to say about his niece. (Photo: Instagram/Hrithik Roshan)

As men around the world raise a toast to the women in their lives on International Women’s Day, Hrithik Roshan has dedicated an Instagram post to his niece, Suranika, whom he calls the “present and future force of strength.”

Hrithik Roshan on Monday took to Instagram to share a series of photos with Suranika, whose company owns an online range of power crystals, and showered praise at her hunger and drive as an entrepreneur.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

“While we celebrate the history of womankind and their strength, I want to give a proud shoutout to the present and future force of strength, power and growth.. Closer home. This is Suranika! My niece who has me swelling with pride being a witness to her journey. At 20, she put her heart and soul into an art that is cherished in our household – food! Filling our stomachs with healthy treats from her kitchen and our hearts full of joy,” read a section of the post.

“Three years later, she now has taken to spread positive energies & good vibes with an online venture hosting a range of power crystals. Suranika is a woman with passion, ambition and immense strength. Her existence drives me to follow my heart and fearlessly stride forward,” Hrithik wrote. Towards the end, the WAR star posted a sweet message for women. “Happy Woman’s Day my darling and to ALL the feminine energies out there. We are because you are,” the actor concluded.

Throughout the day, several Bollywood celebrities– from megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Janhvi Kapoor– have posted heartwarming, personal messages for women in their lives and all those, who have inspired them with their journeys.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will reportedly star in action film, Fighter, alongside Deepika Padukone. Fighter will be directed by Hrithik’s WAR helmer Siddharth Anand, who is also turning a producer with the film.