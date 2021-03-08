On International Women’s Day, 11 Indian films and web shows that you can revisit

In the last few years, there have been several films and shows dealing with various aspects of female bonding and friendship.

When it’s about exploring the theme of friendship, films like Sholay, Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara mostly come to mind. That’s because for years, we have been told stories about male bonding. Needless to say our writers need to craft better plots around female friendship. But having said that, there do exist some Bollywood movies and web shows which have time and again grabbed our attention for depicting this beautiful camaraderie, complete with the dreams and desires of women.

Settling down with terms ‘bromance’ and ‘bro-code’ is no more the only choice. Now, gladly enough there are several titles which explore the female version of these terms. Two such projects release this week on the digital platform as well – Bombay Begums (Netflix) and The Married Woman (ALTBalaji).

Before we watch these two shows, and on the occasion of International Women’s Day, here’s a list of some handpicked Hindi movies and web series about female bonding that can be revisited.

Dor

Dor starred Gul Panag and Ayesha Takia. Dor starred Gul Panag and Ayesha Takia.

A poignant film from the stable of director Nagesh Kukunoor, Dor (2006) established a thread between Meera and Zeenat, both from different backgrounds and dreams. This, by far, is one of the most beautiful female alliances seen on the big screen. It leaves you with tears rolling, and a smile!

Queen

Queen starred Kangana Ranaut and Lisa Haydon. Queen starred Kangana Ranaut and Lisa Haydon.

In Queen (2014) it might be Rani who is coming-of-age, but if it wasn’t for her unlikely bond with the free-spirited Vijayalakshmi in Paris, she wouldn’t know what lies beyond her introvert shell.

Margarita With A Straw

Margarita With A Straw starred Kalki Koechlin and Sayani Gupta. Margarita With A Straw starred Kalki Koechlin and Sayani Gupta.

In Shonali Bose’s Margarita With A Straw (2015) Laila and Khanum’s intimate relationship is handled with care and compassion. They are each other’s confidant and explore liberation holding hands. They also realise that their bond is beyond friendship. It’s love.

The Trip

The Trip starred Lisa Haydon, Shweta Tripathi, Mallika Dua and Sapna Pabbi. The Trip starred Lisa Haydon, Shweta Tripathi, Mallika Dua and Sapna Pabbi.

Four girlfriends embark on a road trip to Thailand to celebrate a bachelorette, and their journey ends up as a roller coaster of emotions, reunions and self-realisation. Released in 2016, it was one of the first ones in our OTT space.

Aisha

Aisha starred Ira Dubey, Amrita Puri and Aisha starred Ira Dubey, Amrita Puri and Sonam Kapoor

Beyond their Gucci and Louis Vuitton, these three girls in Aisha (2010) shared a unique bond. It had its typical ups and downs but in the journey endeared them to each other.

Ladies Room

Ladies Room starred Shreya Dhanwanthary and Saba Azad. Ladies Room starred Shreya Dhanwanthary and Saba Azad.

The web show Ladies Room (2016) gave a reality check of about what goes inside a women’s washroom. Yes, you heard it right. The female bond between two friends shown through their tryst inside a loo, made this series, very rare and relatable.

Cocktail

Cocktail starred Diana Penty and Cocktail starred Diana Penty and Deepika Padukone

Justifying its title, Cocktail (2021) brings the best of Veronica and Meera. And when these two opposite flavours are blended, we get a wonderful mix of a unique friendship, that can only be imagined.

Angry Indian Goddesses

Angry Indian Goddesses starred actors Sandhya Mridul, Sarah-Jane Dias, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Anushka Manchanda, Rajshri Deshpande, Pavleen Gujral and Amrit Maghera. Angry Indian Goddesses starred actors Sandhya Mridul, Sarah-Jane Dias, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Anushka Manchanda, Rajshri Deshpande, Pavleen Gujral and Amrit Maghera.

In the film Angry Indian Goddesses (2015) each of the seven women is fighting their own demons. They are compassionate and angry. And when they are together, they are a force. The chemistry these Goddesses shared onscreen remains unmatchable in many ways.

Four More Shots Please

Four More Shots Please starred Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Kirti Kulhari and Bani J. Four More Shots Please starred Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Kirti Kulhari and Bani J.

A web series of the women, by the women and for the women! FMSP whose third season has been renewed deals with four women. Each is flawed, unapologetic and real. When its first season premiered in 2019, the show became pathbreaking on the Indian digital space, despite receiving mixed response.

Parched

Parched starred Parched starred Radhika Apte , Surveen Chawla and Tannishtha Chatterjee.

This 2015 film one did not have the three women partying, clubbing or gossiping about their men. Rather they bonded over the injustice and atrocities they faced while fighting patriarchy together. They protected each other like nobody else.

Veere Di Wedding

Veere Di Wedding starred Shikha Talsania, Veere Di Wedding starred Shikha Talsania, Kareena Kapoor , Swara Bhasker and Sonam Kapoor.

The Veeres of this movie are out to bash patriarchy and societal norms. The film (2018) surely opened the flood gates for several themes around female bonding onscreen in recent years.

We are glad that we have these titles to revisit whenever we feel – Why should boys have all the fun?